Another 2 texts approved this Wednesday deal with pensions and air service; House approved repudiation against Hamas on October 10

A Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (October 18, 2023) the PDL (Project Legislative Decree) 554 of 2021, which establishes a cooperation agreement between Brazil and Israel for public security and the joint fight against corruption and organized crime. The treaty was signed in Jerusalem on March 31, 2019, during the government of then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The Lower House also approved 2 other PDLs that deal with Brazil’s commitments to Israel. The projects were approved by symbolic vote – when there is no nominal vote count – on the date on which the war between Israel and Hamas completed 11 days. They now go to the Senate.

Legislative decree projects are the exclusive responsibility of the Legislative Branch. It is through these proposals that Congress can, for example, definitively deliberate on treaties, agreements or international acts previously signed by the Executive.

Deputies also approved the PDL 742 of 2021, about Brazil’s social security agreement with the Middle Eastern country. The text seeks to ensure that both Brazilians living in Israel and Israelis living in Brazil have access to local Social Security.

The document was signed on February 27, 2018, at the time, the government of Michel Temer (MDB), in Jerusalem.

Another proposal approved by deputies was the PDL 465 of 2021. Lays down “ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation for the operation of air services” between Brazil and Israel. The treaty was signed on March 31, 2019, in Jerusalem.

On October 10, the Chamber approved 14 repudiation motions “against the acts of war promoted by the Hamas group” to Israel. Opposition deputies to the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) disagreed on the content of one of the documents, presented by congressmen from left-wing parties.

The motion repudiates the “Hamas violence” and also the State of Israel. The opposition even asked for the vote to be annulled and carried out again only with requests that do not mention Israeli acts.

This report was written by journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of editor Matheus Collaço