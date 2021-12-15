BRASILIA (Reuters) – This Wednesday, the Chamber approved the project that creates the so-called BR do Mar, a name given in allusion to a maritime route, issued with the intention of encouraging coastal shipping.

Already analyzed once by the Chamber, the bill underwent changes in the Senate, so it returned for a second analysis by the deputies. The measure now follows presidential sanction.

The proposal’s perspective is to improve coastal shipping, facilitate the expansion of operations and the entry of new interested parties in the sector.

Critics of the proposal warn of possible harm to truck drivers, but defenders argue that transport will be responsible for transporting cargo between ports, with shorter freight costs.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)

The post Câmara approves the ‘BR do Mar’ project, to encourage coastal shipping, first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

