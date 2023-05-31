Proposal incorporated gas voucher benefit that had been sent as a provisional measure; text goes to the Senate

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (May 30, 2023) the provisional measure that resumed the Bolsa Família program (MP 1,164 of 2023) symbolically. The text will now be sent to the Senate for analysis.

The measure will only expire on June 29, but was analyzed on this 3rd (May 30) to prevent the additional Gas Aid (MP 1,155 of 2023), which became an amendment and expires on June 1, ceases to be valid. like the Power360 showed, Congress will make an effort to vote on the MP by the 5th (June 1, 2023).

The additional gas voucher corresponds to a bimonthly payment of the average value of the national reference price for a cylinder of 13 kilograms of gas.

On May 10, the joint commission approved the text of the rapporteur, deputy doctor Francisco (PT-PI). In the plenary of the House, the text did not undergo changes. Deputies also rejected the highlights.

“The text of this PLV added the possibility that nursing mothers could also receive this variable benefit”, said the rapporteur.

The rapporteur included in the proposal the payment of BRL 50 for breastfeeding mothers and the permission to use 35% of the BPC (Continued Provision Benefit) for contracting payroll loans.

Read the text of the new Bolsa Família approved by congressmen:

Each member of the program’s beneficiary family will receive R$ 142.00;

The family will receive at least R$ 600 with the sum of the benefit of all members;

additional R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old;

additional BRL 50 for pregnant and lactating women;

makes it possible for 35% of the value of the BPC (Continued Provision Benefit) to be used for payroll loans. The text establishes that 30% are for loans and financing and 5% for withdrawals with credit card or benefit card.

By agreement between the congressmen, the rapporteur included in the text the possibility for the government to exclude the BPC from the calculation of the family income of those who want to receive the Bolsa Família.

The opinion also establishes that the values ​​of the income transfer program can be corrected in a maximum of 2 years.

Who can receive the benefit: