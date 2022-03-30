The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (29), a bill that transforms vacant positions of assistant and judicial technician into positions of judicial analyst at the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT). The project is authored by the TJDFT itself and is now being analyzed by the Senate.

According to the approved text, four positions of judicial assistant and 192 positions of judicial technician will be used for the creation of 118 positions of the judicial analyst career, all of the permanent staff of Justice of the Federal District and Territories.

The rapporteur of the project, deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF), accepted amendments presented by the parliamentarians and included two changes: the requirement of a complete higher education to enter the position of judicial technician and the explicit provision in the project that the positions of analyst and of technician are essential to the judicial activity.

Fighting Cancer

Also in this Tuesday’s session, deputies approved the Senate amendment to Bill 400/19, which establishes July as the National Month for Combating Head and Neck Cancer. The matter follows the presidential sanction.

The text of the Chamber was approved in 2018 and the approved amendment removed from the text the obligation for the public authority to carry out, in July of each year, awareness and dissemination campaigns on risks, damages, forms of prevention, risk factors, causes of development and other relevant information related to cancers that affect the body regions of the head and neck.

* With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat