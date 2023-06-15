Project was presented by congresswoman Dani Cunha (União-RJ), daughter of former mayor Eduardo Cunha (PTB-RJ); rapporteur removed excerpt about those who offended politicians or judges

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (14.jun.2023) by 252 votes to 163 the bill (PL 2.720 of 2023) that makes it a crime to “discrimination” against politically exposed persons. The proposal establishes as means of discrimination, for example, preventing people from occupying positions in public administration or receiving credit in banks because they are politically exposed. It also defines punishment for representatives of financial institutions who refuse to open accounts or grant credit to politicians. The text goes to the Senate for analysis. read the full of the approved project (145 KB).

The project was presented by the deputy Dani Cunha (União Brasil-RJ), daughter of Eduardo Cunha (PTB-RJ), former president of the Chamber and columnist for the Power360. The proposal considers a politically exposed person to be one who holds or held a relevant public position or function or who has family members in these conditions. It applies to those with elected mandates, ministers, management positions in public administration, members of the Judiciary, general officers and leaders of political parties.

“[O PL] concerns that politically exposed persons may have grounds for refusals, especially in relation to opening accounts […] in financial institutions. Today, being a 2nd degree relative of a politician entails a series of factors that undermine the normality of life for any citizen, anyone.”, said the rapporteur of the text, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA).

Members of leftist parties questioned the discussion “rushed” of the project and claimed to be a case of “self-serving legislation”. Presented on May 22 of this year, the project was not analyzed by any thematic commission. Voting on the text was debated at a meeting of leaders on Tuesday (June 13). To be voted directly in plenary, deputies needed to approve the project’s urgency regime.

In the merit vote, Novo and the Rede-Psol federation were against the project. The governing federation PT, PC do B and PV released the bench. Cajado presented a substitute for the text and withdrew passage that also established punishment for those who “injure someone, offending their dignity or decorum, solely because of their status as a politically exposed person”.

WHAT DETERMINES THE PROJECT

The PL establishes a punishment of 2 to 4 years and a fine for financial institutions that refuse to open or maintain current accounts or grant credit to politically exposed persons without technical justification and based on “status of a politically exposed person or for appearing as a defendant in an ongoing judicial process or for having a conviction without final judgment handed down in his/her disfavor”.

Banks must present a document with “the objective reasons for refusing to open or maintain an account or the suitable and objective technical reason for refusing to grant credit”. The document must be delivered to the applicant within 5 working days, counting from the institution’s notification of refusal, under penalty of a fine per day of delay of R$ 10,000.

According to Dani Cunha, the project increases the list of politically exposed people. “The list of politically exposed persons includes family members up to the 2nd degree. It goes from the alderman, to the mayor, to the governor. It includes, sometimes, even employees […]. We are increasing the role. We are talking about people who do not necessarily have anything to do with our life, with our political activity and who end up paying the price of discrimination for something that does not discredit the person’s conduct.”, declared the deputy.

Read what article 2 of the bill establishes as politically exposed persons:

holders of elective mandates of the Executive and Legislative Powers of the Union;

office holders, in the Executive Power of the Union, of: Minister of State or equivalent, Special nature or equivalent, president, vice-president and director, or equivalent, of indirect public administration entities; and Senior Management and Advice – DAS level 6 or equivalent;

members of the STF, CNJ, CSTJ, CJF and the TRFs, TRTs and TREs;

members of the CNMP, PGR, vice-PGR, Attorney General of Labor, Attorney General of Military Justice, Deputy Attorneys General of the Republic and Attorneys General of Justice of the States and the Federal District;

members of the TCU, attorney general and sub-attorneys general of the MP with the TCU;

presidents and national treasurers, or equivalent, of political parties;

governors, vice-governors, secretaries of State and DF, state and district deputies, presidents, or equivalent, of state and district indirect public administration entities and presidents of Courts of Justice, Military, Accounts or equivalent of State and DF ;

mayors, deputy mayors, councilors, municipal secretaries, presidents, or equivalent, of municipal indirect public administration entities and presidents of Municipal Courts of Accounts or equivalent.

The project also determines that “Politically exposed persons are those who, in the outsidebe heads of state or government and upper echelon politiciansoccupants of higher government positions, general officers, members of higher echelons of the Judiciary, senior executives of public companies and leaders of political parties”.