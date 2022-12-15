The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) the bill that creates the national organic law for the military police and military fire departments. The proposal will be sent to the Senate.

The text is a substitute for the rapporteur, deputy Captain Augustus (PL-SP), for Bill 4363/01, of the Executive Branch. Establishes general norms of organization, personnel, war material, guarantees, summoning and mobilization of the military police and military fire departments.

According to the text, the corporations will remain subordinate to the governors. The details of its organization will be fixed by law on the initiative of these rulers, observing the general norms of the project and the fundamentals of organization of the Armed Forces.

🇧🇷It is a historic moment for all police officers. 53 years ago we were waiting for our organic law, modernizing the police, which will follow common rules and whose professionals will have common rights”, celebrated the rapporteur.

It will be up to the Federal Executive to define by decree the terms used in the project, such as: public security, public order, preservation of public order, police power, ostensible police, police for the preservation of public order, Civil Defense, fire safety, prevention and combat fire, panic and emergency, search, rescue and rescue, and military judicial police.

The text by Capitão Augusto lists 37 guarantees for the occupants of these positions, whether active, remunerated or retired (retired). On the list are:

the private use of uniforms, insignias and badges;

carrying a weapon;

legal assistance when accused of committing a criminal, civil or administrative offense resulting from the exercise of the function or because of it;

life and accident insurance when victimized in the exercise of the function or because of it;

and medical, psychological, dental and social assistance for the military and their dependents.

The text also sets as a guarantee the receipt, by the spouse or dependent, of the pension of the active military, of the reserve or retired corresponding to the rank or rank he held if he loses it, with a value proportional to the length of service. It also guarantees the payment of funeral assistance for the death of the spouse and dependent.

SKILLS

When negotiating changes in the final text, Captain Augusto safeguarded the powers of other municipal bodies and institutions.

He specified, for example, that the expertise of the Military Fire Department will be carried out after the fire site has been cleared by the criminal expert, who should provide subsidies for the fire safety system and verify compliance or not with current technical standards.

MEASURED STRENGTH

In the law that creates the PNSPDS (National Policy for Public Security and Social Defense), the rapporteur included as a policy principle the moderate and proportional use of force by public security agents, in accordance with international documents for the protection of human rights that Brazil is signatory.

MANIFESTATIONS

The project prohibits these professionals from participating, even during off-duty hours, in collective manifestations of a party-political or demanding nature.

However, as amended by Deputy Nicoletti (União-RR), although joining political parties and unions is prohibited, military police officers may appear armed at party-political events outside working hours.

The amendment also changes definitions on traffic policing competencies to guarantee the work of public transit officers.

SOCIAL NETWORKS

The police officer or firefighter will also not be able to express his opinion on matters of a political-partisan nature, publicly or through social networks, using the uniform, rank, graduation or symbol of the institution. The use of images that show uniforms, weapons, vehicles, insignia or any other resource that identifies a professional link with the military institution is also prohibited.

In relation to the veteran soldier of the remunerated reserve, one must follow the Law 7.524/86which allows the free expression of opinion on political matters, ideological or philosophical concepts or matters relating to the public interest, regardless of the provisions contained in the disciplinary regulations.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Among the requirements for entering these careers are:

cannot have a criminal record that is incompatible with the activity, under the terms of the legislation of the respective federal entity;

must pass a health examination and toxicological examination with a wide detection window;

prove, on the date of admission, incorporation or graduation, the degree of higher education;

and not having visible tattoos, when wearing the various uniforms, swastikas, obscenities, terrorist ideologies that advocate violence, illicit drugs or discrimination based on race, creed, sex or origin.

The higher education requirement for entry should be valid after 6 years from the publication of the future law. The institution may choose to train the current police officer with equivalence to a bachelor’s degree in law or police science, according to the criteria of the LDB (Lei de Diretrizes e Bases da Educação).

The text reserves 20% of vacancies in public tenders for women. In the health area, they will also compete for all vacancies beyond the application of this quota.

In the organization of schools linked to these corporations, the text allows the offer of undergraduate and graduate courses stricto sensu equivalent to other regular courses at public universities.

WEAPONS

The text approved by the deputies specifies which weapons must be registered in the Sigma (Military Weapons Management System). The rule is valid for institutional firearms of the military police and military fire departments, as well as for the private weapons of their members that appear in their own records.

OTHER POINTS

Read other points of PL 4363/01:

upon request by interested parties, police officers or firefighters may exercise functions within the scope of another federated entity through exchange or assignment with express authorization from the respective commanders-general;

these professionals and their corporations will have exclusivity in the use of denominations, the use of terms such as “firefighter” or “fire brigade” by civil institutions or bodies of a public nature being prohibited, in addition to the isolated use or adjective use of the expression “civil” by private persons ;

the CNCGPM (National Council of General Commanders of the Military Police) and the CNCGBM (National Council of General Commanders of Military Firefighters) should be created, to be integrated by all general commanders.

VOTING AGREEMENT

An agreement allowed the vote on the project in the plenary of the Chamber. Some points that could invade the competence of other public security bodies were removed. Most deputies evaluated that the final project guarantees legal security for the performance of military police and military firefighters.

the deputy Rogerio Correia (PT-MG) stated that the agreement ended the differences: “The report now satisfies what we had criticized and is, in this sense, an Organic Law of the Military Police that gives more legal certainty to the role that the military police have in the States🇧🇷

the deputy Warrant Officer Gonzaga (PSD-MG) said that the proposal provides instruments for guaranteeing public safety. 🇧🇷There is no commitment in the text to autonomy, to the responsibility of other public security institutions. And, on the other hand, we are not imposing damages and losses on public safety professionals”, he assessed.

The text was rejected only by the Novo party. The leader of the legend, deputy James Mitraud (Novo-MG), criticized points in the text that would increase public spending. 🇧🇷We see 10 points that were not contemplated by the rapporteur, especially an entire article that hurts countless costs for the States. We are against projects that create costs for the States, most of which are already bankrupt“, said.

the deputy Darci de Matos (PSD-SC), on the other hand, assessed that the Organic Law will provide legal certainty to the performance of the military police and also defended the approval of the Statute of the Civil Police. 🇧🇷Nothing fairer than also voting on a text to provide security to civil police officers”, he declared.

Legal certainty was also highlighted by deputy Pastor Sergeant Isidorio (Avante-BA). 🇧🇷It is important that these men and women who donate their lives can leave home, work and have the guarantee of the legitimacy of their work, of the excellent services provided.“, said.

With information from Chamber Agency🇧🇷