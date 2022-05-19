On Thursday (May 19, 2022), deputies must still analyze 8 highlights that can change the project

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) the basic text of the bill 3179 2012, which allows homeschooling, known as homeschooling. The rapporteur of the project was the deputy Luísa Canziani (PSD-PR).

The PL amends Law No. 9394 of 1996, which establishes the guidelines and bases of national education and allows home education.

There were 264 votes in favour, 144 against and two abstentions. The approval was celebrated by congressmen allied with the government and by parents of students, who followed the vote in the plenary.

The deputies, however, still need to analyze 8 highlights. The evaluation must be carried out on Thursday (May 19, 2022) and, if approved, may change some aspects of the original text.

During the session of this 4th, congressmen approved the urgent request for processing the PL 2401 2019, which also regulates the practice of homeschooling in Brazil and is being processed in conjunction with project 3179.

The approval of the urgency regime allows the PL to be voted on at any time without the need to go through the house committees.

Homeschooling is an agenda defended by politicians who want greater “freedom” in the teaching model. For allies of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), parents should have the right to choose how to educate their children. On the other hand, opponents claim that the proposal brings pedagogical and social harm to students.

Here are some points from the approved base text: