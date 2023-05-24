Estadão Contenti

05/23/2023 – 23:55

The Chamber of Deputies approved at the end of this Tuesday night, 23, by 372 votes against 108, the substitute for the new fiscal framework presented by the rapporteur for the matter, deputy Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA). The voting quorum was 481 present.

The vote was more expressive than that shown in the Scoreboard, published by the

Estadão/Broadcast. Of the 457 parliamentarians approached by the report until the

early evening, 111 said they were totally in favor of the rule, 39 said they were in favor of the

text, but with reservations, and 51 declared to be against the new fiscal framework. The majority of

consulted deputies (256) declined to respond.

In the voting, only the PSOL-Rede federation – which integrates the government base -, the PL and the Novo

instructed their members to vote “no”, that is, against the substitute for the rapporteur. One

complementary bill needs at least 257 votes to be approved.

The plenary also rejected all the amendments presented to the substitute, as there were also

been discarded in the opinion of Cajado.























