The Chamber of Deputies approved, late on Wednesday night, the 11th, the basic text of the bill to increase payroll taxes for companies in 17 sectors, with 253 votes in favor, 67 against and 4 abstentions. The deputies then went on to consider the highlights (suggested changes to the text).

The matter was approved at 11:57 p.m. The deadline set by the Supreme Federal Court (STF) for

an agreement on the matter expired on Wednesday.

Before the vote, deputy Any Ortiz (Cidadania-RS) withdrew from being a rapporteur because she disagreed

of the agreement. The government leader, José Guimarães (PT-CE), was then appointed rapporteur.



#Chamber #approves #basic #text #payroll #tax #relief #bill