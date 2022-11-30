Project stipulates regulation by the federal government; federal deputies analyze changing parts of the text

The Chamber of Deputies approved the basic text of the rapporteur, deputy Expedito Netto (PSD-RO), for the PL (Bill) 4401/2021 which provides for the regulation, by a federal government agency, of the provision of virtual asset services (cryptocurrencies).

The highlights presented by the parties in an attempt to change parts of the text are now being analyzed in the plenary session.

According to the text, legal entities that perform services such as:

Exchange, on behalf of third parties, of virtual currencies for national or foreign currency;

Exchange between one or more virtual assets;

Transfers;

Custody or administration, even if of control instruments;

Participation in financial services and provision of services related to the offering by an issuer or sale of virtual assets.

With information from Agência Câmara.