Project that reduces expenses on industrial machinery from Income Tax received 314 votes in favor and 96 against

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (March 19, 2024) the PL (Bill) 2, 2024, which deals with the so-called “super accelerated depreciation”. The text had 314 votes in favor and 96 against. Now, it goes to the Senate for consideration.

The bill was approved on its last day of processing in the Chamber. After this Tuesday, it would stop the Casa Baixa agenda as it was under a constitutional emergency regime.

The text is part of the set of NIB (New Industry Brazil) policies, presented by the (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services). The objective of public policy is to resume the development of national industry with State induction. According to the Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Industry, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), this is NIB's main proposal.

The measure proposes that manufacturers in the automobile sector deduct the value of capital goods acquired in future IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit) declarations.

Depreciation already exists, but it takes place over a longer period, which varies depending on the machine. With the approval of the project, the reduction will take place over a shorter period.