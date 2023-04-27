With understanding, congressmen opposing the Lula government see the command opportunity go down the drain

The future of the main posts of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) is conditioned to the understanding between the largest blocs of both the Chamber and the Senate, due to the principle of proportionality, say party leaders to the Power360. With the agreement, congressmen opposing the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), especially from the PL, see the opportunity to command the collegiate being supplanted.

The idea is to create a CPMI with a less Bolsonarist profile and take hearings and investigations in ways that do not create an environment of vulnerability for the Lula government. The PL is the party of the former president Jair Bolsonaro and the acronym that most concentrates opposition to the PT in Congress.

The request for the installation of the CPMI was read on Wednesday (April 26, 2023) by the President of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in a joint session. The positions in dispute are the presidency, vice-presidency and rapporteurship. In Casa Baixa, the mayor’s block, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will lead the negotiations with the Senate, explain Andre Fufuca (PP-AL), Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) and Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL) to Power360.

Carreras is leader of the block, which has 173 deputies. Fufuca and Bulhões are leaders of their respective parties. The emedebista says he asked for a meeting with Pacheco this Thursday (April 27, 2023) “to talk about the composition”. In the Senate, however, negotiations on which group will have decision-making power in the face of the negotiations, whether the PSD or the MDB, are still in doubt. Each makes a total of 29 senators.

“COMPLICATED DECISION”

According to Fufuca, the block sought him for the position of president or rapporteur of the CPMI, but the decision has not been made. “I have already been commission rapporteur twice. It is very delicate work. A complicated decision”ponder the Power360. Carreras reiterates that the composition, including that of regular and alternate members, has not been decided and that the dialogues will take place in a timely manner so that the commission’s activities can begin next week. “On the 2nd [24.abr], we were unable to discuss this matter. Maybe tomorrow [27.abr] we have some debate about it”, said the pesebista.

In the Chamber, União Brasil and PP emerge as the most powerful, due to their benches, which add up to 59 and 49 congressmen, respectively. In the Senate, the PSD and MDB blocks are the largest, with the same number of senators, 29 each.

The deliberation on who will command the joints to choose the command posts, however, has not yet been concluded. To the digital newspaper, the leader of the MDB in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (AM), states that the CPMI’s administrative negotiations have not advanced in recent days and that forwarding meetings will take place “only next week”.

“Nothing has been decided. The application was read today. The next step will be for members to be nominated.”, ponder. Party of Davi Alcolumbre (RR), União Brasil, however, must be the tipping point and launch the bloc it is in with MDB, Podemos and the PSDB-Cidadania federation as the star of negotiations with the Chamber group. With the return of the senator Renan Calheiros (AL), chief of the MDB, to Brazil this Thursday (April 27), negotiations should be accelerated.

With the reading of the application, Pacheco enabled the choice. The process begins with the election of the president, who in commissions, as a rule, are acclaimed after agreement. The president-elect, in turn, designates the rapporteur, who is also chosen by agreement. The CPMI aims to investigate in the congressional orbit the 8th of January, the date on which extremists destroyed buildings in the Praça dos Três Poderes: National Congress, Planalto Palace and STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Initially, the government was against the creation of the commission, but after the publication of the videos 8 de Janeiro, which show supposedly conniving behavior by the GSI (Institutional Security Office) military, the Lula government started to support the CPMI. The leader of the Government in Congress, Senator Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network).