Text amends the Access to Information Law and obliges public administration to disclose information even without request

The PL (bill) 2414 of 23 obliges public administration bodies to disclose, regardless of request, information about the use of public resources by the institution. The text changes the Access to Information Law and is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

The information, according to the project, must be disclosed in an understandable, interconnected and structured way, in order to allow any citizen to understand the use of resources from origin to final payment.

The deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP), author of the text together with another 13 deputiesstates that the objective is to increase transparency related to accountability for the use of public resources.

“Access to public information must be understood broadly, in the sense that maximum publicity is given to everything that is not expressly defined as confidential”says the justification.

The proposal also establishes that States, municipalities and the Federal District must account for resources received from the Union via transfer in a single, standardized system to be defined by the federal government.

PROCESSING

The proposal will be analyzed, conclusively, by the following committees:

With information from Chamber Agency.