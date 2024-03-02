Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 20:46

A military cooperation agreement between Brazil and the Kingdom of Bahrain is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies. The agreement, signed in September 2022, provides for measures such as personnel exchange, logistical support and purchase of defense products and services.

The Constitution establishes that agreements of this type signed by the Brazilian government can only come into force after approval by the Chamber and the Senate. As a result, the Legislative Decree Project (PDL) will be analyzed by the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ) and will then go to the House Plenary.

The document establishes the basis of the bilateral agreement, with areas of cooperation, rules for the protection of confidential information, dispute resolution and material and financial responsibilities. “The instrument creates a legal framework for bilateral military cooperation, so that the partnership between Brazil and Bahrain in this area can be expanded and deepened with regard to research and development, knowledge exchange, logistical support and acquisition of defense products and services ”, details the document.

With the aim of strengthening relations with Bahrain, located in the Persian Gulf, the agreement was signed in Manama, the country's capital, in September 2022. On the occasion, the Brazilian ambassador to India and Bhutan, Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega , and the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Lieutenant General Abdulla Hassan al Noaimi, signed the document.

A similar agreement has already been signed by Brazil with other nations, such as Italy, Colombia and France.