The Chamber scheduled for this Wednesday the vote on the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) that breaks the ceiling. Discussions have already started on Sunday (Dec.11.2022) with a meeting of PT members with the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and should continue throughout the week. Despite this, the deputies must await the decision of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on the rapporteur’s amendments to advance in the text approved by the Senate last Wednesday (Dec 7).

Lira met the PT leader in the House yesterday, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), and the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), future Minister of the Civil House, to discuss the vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) this week by the deputies. There are divergences of expectations between PT and Centrão parties.

The PT alleges that Lira promised the bench to keep the text in the same way as it was approved by the Senate last week. The new Lula government does not want to run the risk of seeing the proposal dehydrated in the Chamber and having fewer resources available next year to pay for campaign promises.

Members of Centrão, however, believe that there will be at least one change in the text. Initially, the group wanted to reduce the duration of the proposal from 2 to 1 year. This would oblige the future government to have to negotiate a new fiscal space at the beginning of next year, in effect in 2024.

But the good reception of the text approved in the Senate by the media and the population discouraged deputies from fighting for a shorter duration. But the beginning of the week will be marked by intense meetings that may encourage party leaders to insist on reducing the period of validity.

The PT, however, still bets that the Senate’s text can be endorsed by the Chamber. The party sees the fulfillment of the promise as a positive sign that Lira will help guarantee governance at the beginning of the new Lula government. O Power360 found that PT members assess that any significant changes in the PEC, therefore, could be interpreted as a breach of this expectation.

Senate vote

The Senate approved in 2 rounds on Wednesday (Dec 7) the PEC that breaches the spending ceiling and has a fiscal impact of more than R$ 200 billion. The text was approved with few changes in relation to what went through the CCJ (Commission of Constitution, Justice and Citizenship). It goes to the analysis of the Chamber.

Here’s how the votes went:

1st shift – 64 votes in favor and 16 against;

– 64 votes in favor and 16 against; 2nd shift – 64 votes in favor and 13 against.

Even though the Chamber still needs to analyze it, it was already a significant victory for the president-elect’s government, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva(PT). read the full of the approved opinion (242 KB).

The senators also analyzed 3 highlights presented by the PL, Podemos and PP. None, however, were approved. Otherwise, they could have dehydrated the proposal and imposed a defeat on the elected government.

The most relevant was the validity of the measure: 1 or 2 years. In that vote, the Lula party had 55 of the 81 possible votes and the term was set at 2 years. But it was made explicit that the current government currently has a maximum of 25 votes in the Senate, since the president does not vote. In 2023, that number increases with the new occupants of 27 chairs in the House.

Approving the PEC before taking office was the way chosen by Lula’s group to continue paying the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600. The PT also promised in the presidential campaign to give an additional R$ 150 to families with children up to 6 years old.

Proposed amendments to the Constitution, however, are the most difficult type of bill to pass. They demand ⅗ of the votes in the Senate and in the House, in 2 rounds of voting in each House. It also complicates the fact that the end of election years tend to be more emptied in the Legislative.

Another complicating factor is the tight schedule. Congress works only until December 22, 2022. Then comes the recess.

The initial idea was to have a joint negotiation between the Senate and the Chamber for the senators to approve a text that was palatable to the deputies. Thus, the risk of the Lower House altering the project and needing a new analysis by the Senate would be lower.

In a meeting on Monday (Dec 5) between congressmen and the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the deputies did not secure a vote without changing the text of the senators if there is no broad agreement.

REPORTER’S AMENDMENTS

The most relevant article of the ceiling-breaking PEC to facilitate support for the proposal in Congress is the one that allows the release of up to R$ 22.97 billion that can be spent in 2022, without major constraints on how the money will be used.

In practice, part of this money will be used to settle, until December 31, 2022, the payment of the so-called rapporteur amendments, of the RP9 type (an internal classification of Congress).

The amendments are a part of the Budget that the rapporteur of the LOA (Annual Budget Law) defines the destination, but there is not enough transparency about where the resources are used and who asks for them. This type of device has been negotiated between deputies and senators to enable the approval of projects of interest to the government.

According to Power360 found out, Lira would like to pay about R$ 10 billion in rapporteur amendments for deputies still in 2022. This would make Lira’s re-election even more guaranteed for another 2-year term in charge of the Chamber – the election is in the 1st week of February, after the inauguration of the new deputies (on February 1, 2023).

Barros, in turn, defended using the PEC to try to save the rapporteur’s amendments. The transfer modality is on trial at the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and congressmen fear losing this prerogative if they do not include the device in the Constitution.

The deputy stated that the Senate should put a device to “constitutionalize” the rapporteur’s amendment and “kill the judgment of the STF”. He wanted to put the passage on the vote this 4th, but the idea did not gain adherence among the senators.

🇧🇷This has to come from the Senate. It’s no use, we put it here and the Senate doesn’t vote, we just wear ourselves out”, he declared.

With the trial underway at the STF, congressmen want to rush to include the rapporteur’s amendments in the constitutional text.

If the complement to release the rapporteur’s amendments does not pass the Senate, another option would be to place the device in the Chamber and then return the amended PEC to the Upper House. This possibility is more risky, because there should not be unanimity among senators on the subject.

the senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), which supports President Lula, says he would have no problem approving a text that constitutionalizes the rapporteur’s amendments if the PEC arrives from the Chamber. Already the senator Humberto Costa(PT-PE) declared that, if the deputies included this in the proposal, Congress could enact only the common passages of the ceiling-breaking PEC and ignore the “novelties” of the Chamber.

The outcome of the Supreme Court judgment on the constitutionality of the rapporteur’s amendments should end next week.

CHANGES AND FISCAL IMPACT

The total fiscal impact of the approved version of the PEC can reach at least R$ 204.1 billion. The estimate takes into account the devices that release up to R$ 24.6 billion in PIS/Pasep accounts, R$ 7.5 billion for Fiocruz and R$ 5 billion for universities.

The Senate rapporteur, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), wrote in his opinion that the fiscal impact would be R$ 168.9 billion. But, without detailing values, he included in the text, still in the CCJ, new permanent exceptions to the spending ceiling that make the total scoop exceed R$ 200 billion. The estimate of the total fiscal impact of the PEC is by public budget specialist Dalmo Palmeira.

The permanent exceptions add to the BRL 145 billion slack that the text opens in the spending ceiling in 2023 and 2024. Despite being yet another hole in the mechanism, the PEC rapporteur described the measure as a “enlargement” from the ceiling.

The value is the result of a cut of BRL 30 billion from the amount initially proposed, of BRL 175 billion, which corresponds to the total cost of the Brazil Aid of BRL 600 and an additional BRL 150 per beneficiary family with children up to 6 years old. years old.

To approve the PEC in the CCJ (Commission of Constitution, Justice and Citizenship), senators allied with President Lula accepted the reduction of the figure.

Read the types of expenses that the PEC takes from the ceiling: