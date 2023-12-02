The chance that the recount in Tilburg will change the election results is negligible. Such a recount due to ‘inexplicable differences’ is not unique, but it is that the House of Representatives had to agree to it during a Saturday meeting. “It is important that we do everything we can to see if there is an explanation.”
Hanneke Keultjes
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Chamber #agrees #recount #change #outcome #democracy #vote #count