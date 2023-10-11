Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/10/2023 – 15:40

Parliamentary advisor Sayid Marcos Tenório was fired from the office of federal deputy Márcio Jerry (PCdoB-MA) this Tuesday, 10th, for mocking, on social media, an Israeli woman kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas. On X (formerly Twitter), he commented on a video in which she appears with dirty pants: “That’s a mark of s…. Found himself in his pants”, with a smiling emoji.

The comment was published on Saturday, the 7th, the date of the first attacks on Israel. Two days later, on Monday the 9th, Tenório, who is a historian, published two images of the Israeli flag. In one, there is a cockroach in place of the Star of David and, in the other, the symbol is immersed in a pool of blood.

The publications and comments were deleted after the repercussion they received. Tenório is vice-president of the Brazil Palestine Institute (Ibraspal), affiliated with PCdoB and author of books on the Palestinian issue.

Tenório had been a commissioned employee at the Chamber for more than 20 years and had been in Jerry’s office since the beginning of 2019. The historian’s gross salary was R$21,000. On the Casa’s website, he is still listed as “in office”, but his resignation has already been forwarded by the deputy and should be formalized in the coming days.

“I considered his posts to be very serious and unacceptable. This is not about debating the Palestinian issue, but rather an unacceptable statement about an episode,” Jerry told Estadão. According to the parliamentarian, Tenório was an advisor “referred to by several people”.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the parliamentarian’s office said that the historian’s conduct is “absolutely individual” and does not represent the deputy’s opinion. The report was unable to locate Sayid Marcos Tenório.

On Saturday, the 7th, members of the terrorist group Hamas invaded Israel by land, water and air through the Gaza Strip, carrying out one of the most violent attacks in recent years. To date, there are more than 1,500 dead, thousands of injured and hostages.

Israel confirmed that there are Brazilians held captive, but they have not yet been identified. In the early hours of this Wednesday, the 11th, the first Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane with rescued Brazilians landed on national soil. To date, 211 people have been repatriated.

The war conflict in the East has intensified political polarization in Brazil. The right points out that supporters of the Lula government would be lenient with Hamas’ actions. The Itamaraty note released this Tuesday about the deaths of Brazilians in the Gaza Strip did not mention the extremist group.