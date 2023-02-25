British boxer, MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers promised that the audience will be pleased with his fight with Floyd Mayweather. The fight will take place on Saturday, February 25, in London.

“You will be happy with the fight because it will never happen again. So I’m going to enjoy it myself and show my best performance,” he told reporters.

Nevertheless, Mayweather remains the favorite for many in the confrontation.

Olympic boxing medalist Mikhail Aloyan, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that Mayweather, despite his age, is in excellent physical shape. He added that the boxer defends himself in time, it is difficult to hit him. Floyd also has good technique and moves well on his feet.

On February 23, Russian martial arts commentator Alexander Sadokov also gave his prediction for the upcoming fight between Mayweather and Chalmers. He said that in the upcoming fight he would root for the American athlete, and expressed confidence in his victory. He added that, in his opinion, Chalmers is not capable of delivering big trouble to Mayweather. On the other hand, the commentator did not rule out the possibility of inflicting a “stray blow”.

Former UFC champion Oleg Taktarov believes that Mayweather decided to fight against Chalmers because of the desire to enter the British market, attract an audience and make money.

Mayweather, in turn, also promised to show a spectacular fight with Chalmers. The boxer noted that no matter who his opponent is, he always wants to give all his best at 100%.

The fight between Mayweather and Chalmers according to the rules of boxing will take place on February 25 in London. REN TV will show the fight live.