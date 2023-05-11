Donald Trump was Donald Trump: defiant, controversial, uttering falsehoods. CNN scored a bit of audience this Wednesday with the appearance of the former president for a live question and answer session. And the public had at the same time a preview of what will be the US electoral campaign next year and a memory on their screens of what were the four years in office of the real estate magnate.

The former head of state of the United States participated for the first time since 2016 as a guest in a live program of the chain that during his tenure he considered part of the enemy press. In prime time and for seventy minutes, in a format that is very favorable to him and highly criticized by those who oppose him. He was answering questions from host Kaitlan Collins and from an audience of Republican supporters and independent voters who plan to run in the Republican primary. Trump expanded on his opinions – and inaccuracies, and falsehoods – before an audience that supported him with applause and laughter. He claimed that his interviewer “is a terrible person,” falsely insisted that he won the 2020 election, and said of the participants in the January 2021 storming of the Capitol that “many of them are excellent people.”

The resolution of a court in a civil case that considered that he sexually abused the writer E. Jean Carroll and obliges him to pay five million dollars as compensation? The author is “crazy,” said the Republican candidate to return to the White House, to the laughter and applause of the audience present in the study at Saint Anselm College, in the state of New Hampshire.

As he has been doing since November 2020, he insisted over and over again that the real winner of that election was him and the official results, which gave Democrat Joe Biden the victory, were “rigged.” Asked by Collins if he would accept the result of the 2024 elections, he assured that he would only do so if he believes that there has been no vote fraud. “If I think they are fair elections, yes, absolutely,” he said.

The former president adjusted at all times to what was the script of his day to day during his four years in office. He made no effort to be moderate on contentious issues, insisting that the polls are in his favor: “I lead Biden by seven, eleven points … and by a lot more than Sanctimonious” (his nickname for Ron DeSantis, the governor Florida, who is also expected to announce his presidential candidacy and is emerging as Trump’s main Republican rival). Electoral analysts, however, believe that to return to the White House, the former president will need to win the vote of independents, who can reject his most extremist statements.

Trump was complimentary of the Capitol assailants, despite a Justice Department investigation investigating his possible role as instigator of the episode that tried to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s electoral victory. “I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say each one because a couple of them probably got out of hand.”

Referring to the speech he gave outside the White House immediately before the crowd headed toward the US Legislature that day, he said, “I have never spoken to such a large crowd, and that was because they thought the election they were rigged They were there with love in their hearts. It was incredible and it was a beautiful day.”

As complimentary as he was towards the raiders he was critical towards irregular immigration. On Thursday, when title 42, a health measure that allowed the rapid expulsions of asylum seekers on the grounds of fighting the pandemic, will expire, it will be “a day of infamy in the United States.”

On the negotiations between the Democratic government and the Republican opposition to raise the national debt ceiling, the candidate urged his party’s lawmakers to let the country go into technical bankruptcy if the White House does not accept “massive” cuts in the public spending.

On the war in Ukraine, he refused to say which side he prefers to win, the government of President Volodimir Zelensky or Russia. “I want the whole world to stop dying” and if he returns to the White House “I will achieve that in 24 hours,” he said. The Russian head of state, Vladimir Putin, is “smart” but made “a tremendous mistake, entering” Ukraine. “I never would have done it if I had been president.”

Returning to the field of internal politics, and the investigations that remain open against him, Collins asked him about the hundreds of classified documents that he retained in Mar-a-Lago, his private residence in Florida after his departure from the presidency, despite Because US law requires presidents and vice presidents to deliver papers related to their tenure to the National Archives for safekeeping. “He had every right” to keep them, he falsely insisted. And he accused Biden of having kept “1800 boxes” of documentation (the president’s advisers delivered a series of papers found in his private office and residence after finding them), “he took some to Chinatown -the Chinatown in Washington- and people He doesn’t even know English there.”

Biden’s own election campaign wasted no time. Just minutes after the end of the appearance of his Republican rival, the president’s personal Twitter account launched a message in which he alluded to Trump’s intervention, without mentioning him by name: “it’s simple, friends. You want four more years of that? If not, contribute to our campaign.”

