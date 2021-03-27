60 talents, who make up eight teams, will participate in the fifth edition of the Ecothon Innovation Challenge, with the aim of developing solutions that support the circular economy and contribute to facing the waste problem, launched by the “Youth for Sustainability” platform of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), within the framework Its program is “Leaders for the Future of Sustainability”.

The circular economy theme was chosen as the main focus of the competition, to give the participants the opportunity to present solutions that contribute to addressing the current global challenges, as the pollution caused by plastics is one of the most pressing global sustainability problems.

Each team will have the choice of one of the two challenges, namely “how to use new and recyclable materials in packaging, production and design” and “ways to work with society, governments and companies to stimulate responsible behavior and build a future free of single-use plastic products.”





