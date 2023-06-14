Challenges | Tommi Lainema took on an unimaginable task – Jogging on every street in Helsinki

Tommi Lainema says that even though running all the streets of Helsinki sometimes felt like an eternity project, the challenge was also memorable.

Helsinki Tommi Lainema got to run all the streets of Helsinki last Friday.

It’s been 27 months, 141 Runs and about 2,200 kilometers of running with a map in hand. Lainema started “collecting the streets” two years ago in March.

“The idea started when a few running friends started running in the streets of Vantaa. First I ran all the streets of Etu-Töölö. It somehow crashed.”

He discovered that there are apps for running all the city streets. The street collection challenge originally originated in the United States.

Lainema took up the challenge and started walking through the streets east of the inner city.

Tommi Lainema (left) ran most of the streets alone, but sometimes the running club was joined by friends who live or have lived in the areas, like Antti Toivanen in this picture.

When runs on every street in Helsinki, ends up jogging on quite memorable roads.

“At the end of last November, we drove my friend’s Buster to Vartiosaari to run in the dark. It was quite cold to push in the open sea at zero degrees in the sleet.”

Another memorable running experience was in Santahamina. To run there, Lainema needed an escort who is part of the regular staff.

The city also became familiar in a new way while collecting the streets. Although Lainema says that she ran many stretches of street in the dark with her nose glued to the map.

“After all, a joke has been made about this, that I am now a ready-made taxi driver.”

In addition to the app, Tommi Lainema also used a paper map on his runs.

Ebb and flow did not try to get his challenge to the finish line as quickly as possible or avoiding double runs on the same streets. Sometimes he trained for a marathon, for example.

Conquering new streets also slowed down the further you had to go after unrun streets.

Lainema mentions Pakila as her area of ​​dislike. He ran the streets there in the spring and winter, when the roads were in bad condition. In addition, according to him, the streets of Pakila are “long as hell”.

Although Lainemaa has not regretted taking on the challenge, sometimes she wondered where she had come from.

“Before I got halfway through the collection, I thought that this will never end, this is crazy work.”

Finished however.

The last run was last Friday in the easternmost block of Hallituskatu. It was under renovation when Lainema ran through the streets of the inner city in the spring of 2021.

Although Lainema ran most of the runs alone, the last one was done with 12 fellow runners. The end of the project was celebrated with sparkling wine.

Hallituskatu is Lainema’s favorite street because of the relief caused by the end of the challenge.

“For the second time, I won’t start running all the streets of Helsinki,” he says.

The conquest of Vantaa or Espoo, for example, is also not in the plans. The next known thing is a break from street collection.

to Helsinki however, there will be new streets, and the running app that looks 100 percent now will surely change to 99 percent at some point.

“This is a never ending story. I will keep the app updated.”