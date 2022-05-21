Sharjah (Union)

The Arab children’s book industry faces many challenges, sometimes related to the content, and sometimes to stereotyping that it did not leave its circle. However, the sector is full of influencing factors that can change the lives of generations and enhance their skills, and despite the accusations leveled at the world of technology that it pulled the rug from under the sources Traditional knowledge, book publishing houses are still increasing, and sales of children’s books in exhibitions are recording a remarkable rise.

During their participation in the activities of the 13th session of the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival”, a number of publishers expressed their views on the opportunities and challenges facing the Arab child’s book, expressing that the problem does not lie with the Arab reader, as much as it relates to the style of Arab publishing, which should keep pace with the publishing world. The developed, to address children in the language of the era in which they are, emphasizing that every time has its own speech that must be taken into account in writing books, especially those that address the minds of young people.

The importance of the traditional book

Raed Nashawati, Managing Director of Rabie Publishing House, says: “Based on the importance of keeping pace with the children’s book with the rapid developments, we are keen to move away from the traditional book stereotype, which addresses children, especially early childhood groups, as we found that the global publishing sector is developing in form and content. Which addresses these groups, and takes into account the attractiveness and interaction that endears the child to reading, and hence the striking colors and shapes of books for this age stage must take into account the principle of learning through play, whether through the interactive book or the educational games sector.

He added: “With the acceleration of the shift towards distance education during the pandemic period, we noticed the urgent need for children to the traditional book, and that the electronic orientation does not replace the book in any way, because the focus of the paper book is focused on the educational process, while the child during his electronic browsing faces a large amount of The concerns, through the factors of attraction and distraction that he is exposed to during his studies, and this confirms the need not to abandon the paper book.”

Nashawati believes that the children’s publishing sector is a promising sector full of opportunities, provided that the publisher develops his product in line with developments in the preferences of children and the age, and the evidence for this is the increase in children’s book publishers day after day, pointing out that the sector, like other commercial sectors, serves Whoever seeks creativity and innovation in all stages of book production, starting with the idea, passing through the content, and ending with the form and method of presentation.

scientific standards

In turn, Dr. Fatima Anwar Al Lawati, from the Sultanate of Oman, owner and director of Mayassin Publishing House, said: “Based on my experience as a writer and publisher of children’s books, I see that writing for children needs scientific standards that should be subject to, and this is what we do in all the works that come to us to publish, It is necessary to spread awareness among parents, through such forums that we attend, in order to familiarize them with the scientific standards that contribute to directing their choices towards quality and quality in children’s books, a responsibility that bears, in addition to parents, educators, educational institutions and booksellers. It is their responsibility to choose the publications that add value to the children’s thoughts, experiences and various skills.”

She added: “I am optimistic that reading will be a passion for our future generations, accompanying them in all stages of their lives, and from the fruits of this optimism, I have entered the world of publishing a child’s book, and I am working to develop creative people who have the foundations of talent in this field, and the Arabic language, with its charm and beauty, is able to compete with languages.” The other is in creativity, but Arab writers and publishers should focus their attention on the elements of attraction and innovation in making a children’s book that competes with foreign books. them, who are you writing about?