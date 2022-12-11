A boy carries cardboard on a squat in the municipality of Sucre, near Caracas, Venezuela, on June 12, 2020. MANAURE QUINTERO (Reuters)

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Inequality indices in Latin America and the Caribbean are among the highest in the world. Inequity is not only manifested in the disparity of income of citizens, but is also present in other dimensions such as education, land tenure or job opportunities. This situation has an impact on economic growth rates and political-institutional stability, and conditions social mobility throughout the region.

According to him RED 2022 report, published by CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, the expansion that occurred throughout the 20th century in areas such as education was not enough to improve the relative situation of the children of less educated people in Latin America and the Caribbean. In fact, the fraction of children of non-university parents who complete their studies is barely 10%. However, this percentage does not necessarily achieve similar progress in their job opportunities.

While the richest 10% in the region keep 55% of the income and 77% of the wealth, the poorest 50% collect 10% of the income and only 1% of the wealth. This inequality is transmitted from generation to generation. The lack of opportunities to form human capital, obtain good jobs in the labor markets and accumulate assets are key factors behind the intergenerational connection of inequalities.

The RED, which has been published annually since 2004, seeks to establish lines of analysis that promote the construction of fairer and more sustainable societies, in line with our objective of becoming the green bank and the economic and social reactivation of the region. This mission implies that in the next five years we will mobilize 25,000 million dollars in green operations, and that our green portfolio will go from 26% today to 40% by 2026.

This year’s report uses a series of measurements and long-term variables to explain intergenerational mobility in the region, and analyzes the educational, occupational, income, health, and wealth mobility of people according to their socioeconomic origins, as well as opportunities of human capital formation, access to quality jobs and the accumulation of assets during life.

The articulation of agendas linked to intergenerational mobility has the potential to generate improvements in all socioeconomic indicators in the region. For this reason, at CAF we work on a series of axes based on social well-being with a focus on equality, inclusion and diversity; the stimulation of productivity, internationalization and sustainable finance, and the development of ecosystem services that balance biodiversity. These pillars also include the generation of physical and digital infrastructure for regional development, the creation of resilient and sustainable territories, and the energy transition.

Giving rise to more and better opportunities for the different generations requires transversal actions that include public policy decision-makers, but also companies, multilateral banks and civil society. The future of Latin American and Caribbean people depends on the measures and interventions that are promoted today in favor of social mobility and growth, the reduction of inequalities and the generation of more opportunities for all.