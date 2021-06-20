After the elections, issues, pending and somewhat demands are returned to public life. suspended due to electoral events. Clandestine graves with dozens of bodies in their entrails appear every so often and at the same time lead to a crisis situation to the forensic services state. The crisis will only be resolved with more forensic personnel and more spaces for preservation of bodies, of unknown persons, buried illegally. Namely, larger budget for this governmental area. The congress to be installed in October of this year has the floor when studying and approving the budget. A decision in which will put to the test all the principles and declarations of the new deputies and their parties politicians.

Another great challenge for state and municipal governments are decisions about public works to perform and finish in the next three years. It is foreseeable that one more line of My Train will procrastinate for better times. Urban mobility will have to improve with the media current. The Zapotillo dam continues on pause, and the distribution of water between Jalisco and Guanajuato. Will it continue to pause and far from a solution that respects the rights of the population? Continuing with the attention of covid19 and maintaining attention to influenza and dengue is another challenge for the state government and its budget.

A separate point is the serious issue of violence in Jalisco due to its consequences on human lives truncated or reversed forever. It is a complex issue because it is inextricably linked on the one hand to municipal and state action, and on the other to federal military strategy. The Jalisco people increasingly support the government less, due to the medium effectiveness in results. It is impossible to live without a dose of security threats as there will always be people dedicated to taking advantage of others. At the same time it must be possible to live without the consequences of threats met and suffered.

Budget, security and public works are three local issues linked to government decisions federal, at least for the remainder of the six-year term. That is why a congress capable of supporting the Jalisco government in its quest to modify the so-called “federal pact” to establish a better federal attention to the growth and development needs of Jalisco.

Miguel Bazdresch Parada