Since mid-July, the euro has experienced a depreciation of more than 5% against the dollar, reaching $1.04 at the beginning of the month. This fall has occurred due to a combination of circumstances that have significantly affected the currency in this second half of 2023, after a solid second quarter.

One of the most relevant factors that is putting pressure on the euro is the economic slowdown in Europe, mainly due to the weakness of the manufacturing sector, which continues to be affected by trade with Asia, and by increases in the costs of intermediate goods. Although services have held up better, especially those related to tourism, they also show signs of slowing down. On the other hand, the US dollar has been supported by the strength of the US business cycle, where consumption and employment appear to be more resilient than expected to restrictive monetary policy measures, and a recession is likely to be avoided. which was previously forecast for early 2024. This has led to more aggressive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which, although the cycle of interest rate hikes may have ended, does not completely rule out the possibility of some additional increase, or at least suggests that it will keep them high for longer.

Furthermore, in recent weeks, another determining factor has come into play: the conflict in the Middle East. Although it has not yet affected the euro, this situation impacts Europe above all due to its energy dependence, and is reflected in inflation and uncertainty about economic growth. Meanwhile, the United States is in a relatively better position, thanks to its lower energy dependence overall. Additionally, this environment of uncertainty and fears that the conflict will intensify, theoretically would favor the dollar due to its status as a safe haven asset.

By 2024, what could trigger a change of course? The interest rate differential, which is currently putting downward pressure on the value of the euro, should narrow in the coming months. The Fed is expected to begin its interest rate cutting cycle in the middle of next year, while the European Central Bank (ECB) is not expected to do so until the latter part of 2024. Additionally, as markets steer their attention beyond the doubts about the growth of the European economy, the slowdown of the US economy is confirmed next year and the perspectives on the main risks are clarified, this weakness of the euro would begin to reverse, giving rise to a very gradual increase in the currency against the dollar in 2024.

María Martínez, BBVA Research.

