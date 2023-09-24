As is public knowledge, the Sinaloan agricultural sector is going through complicated situationsespecially with regard to the marketing of corn and wheat cropswhere they have been presented low market priceswith high production costs and delays in payment of corn guarantee prices and supports for wheat.

Although we have not closed the agricultural cycle past, we already have to be preparing for the challenges of the next cycle that we are about to begin, so I allow myself to make a few brief comments in relation to three aspects that from our point of view determine the decision of the farmer for sow.

Firstly, regarding the availability of water that supports the planning of the cropsthe country is going through a situation of drought widespread and in the case of Sinaloathis situation is presented in a severe way, if we take into consideration that the dams are at 29 percent of the storage capacity, which compared to 73.8 percent the previous year, gives us an idea of ​​the seriousness of the matter, considering that we are practically in the last phase of the cycle of rains and waiting for the possibility of rains winter, derived from the El Niño phenomenon, so the outlook looks complicated.

The other variable that is analyzed in the State Rural Development Council to make recommendations for the amount of hectares to sow for crop, is the perspective of the markets. According to the price estimate presented in the USDA’s September report, international prices of corn and of wheatwhich are the reference for calculating the market price, are presented substantially downward for the 2024 with around 25 percent less than the previous cycle.

However, for reasons of the drought already mentioned, it is likely that a scenario will arise that both in the spring-summer 2023 cycle and in the autumn-winter 2023-2024 cycle there would be a drastic reduction in the area and production of grain particularly of corn which is a high demand for water, which must be considered in the calculation of the bases, which is where the regional aspects of supply and demand are reflected to determine a price higher than the international one.

Finally, we must consider the support policy that the Federal Government proposes for the next cycle, with the understanding that at this time we do not have a definition of the instruments that will be implemented. What we can say is that the draft Federal Expenditure Budget for 2024, presented by the executive to the Chamber of Deputiespractically reflects the same programs and the same amounts in real terms for SADER, which is the agency that serves our sector.

We as CAADES We will insist that a protection network be reestablished that considers not only small producers, but also commercial agriculture as a whole, where contract farming is considered with support for coverage and with the support of an objective income for corn and wheat.

In this critical situation that we are experiencing as a sector, we are in the best position to work in coordination with the State and Federal Government with the purpose of making the availability of water resources more efficient to maximize the surface area sow and work on marketing schemes that allow us to move through this year where low prices are expected with high costs for grains.

Marte Vega Román, president of CAADES

