The year 2021 was significant in promoting the increase in the debate on diversity in the labor market and the impacts and benefits it provides for all stakeholders, that is, the company, employees, representatives of the various social groups, consumers, investors and society. .

However, despite the expansion of the field of understanding and discussions in the spheres of work through training, courses, lectures, implementation of diversity committees, and various discussion forums. The practical reality did not change in a substantial way that allows us to characterize it as an advance in the adoption of effective business practices to change the organizational structure prevailing in the market.

This statement is materialized through the results obtained in the IERE 2021 (Index of Racial Equity in Companies). In a comparison between the 2020 and 2021 versions, we observed a retraction in the percentage of rise of blacks in companies, from 3.58% to 3.52%, respectively. This percentage clearly demonstrates the difficulty, resistance and lack of policies of companies to concretely adopt actions that transform this condition of homogeneity of their hierarchical structures, where we have a predominance of male and white professionals, completely ignoring the existence of other groups , characterizing the maintenance of a policy of privilege quotas favoring the group of people dominant in the labor market.

In 2015, the Ethos Institute conducted a survey to trace the social, racial and gender profile of employees and point out the policies and affirmative actions adopted by the 500 largest Brazilian companies in favor of diversity, equal opportunities and equity in the workforce. .

With regard to the composition of the workforce by color or race, the study indicates that blacks are underrepresented in relation to whites and face a hierarchical bottleneck that excludes them from higher positions. Among the responding companies, blacks were the majority in the apprentice groups (57.5%) and trainees (58.2%), but have a participation of only 6.3% in management, 4.7% in the executive staff and 4.9% in the administrative councils, which proves the total imbalance of opportunities.

In a predominantly multi-ethnic country, nothing justifies this difficulty for organizations to make practical decisions, through their high decision-making levels, meeting the pillars recommended by the principles of ESG (environmental, social and governance) that have guided the way so much. to be followed for the sustainability of companies and respect for social aspirations.

And the year 2022 may present a very different situation until then, considering the learning of organizations with the theme, the intensification of consumer and investor demands, the discussion that the election year will certainly provoke on the subject, as well as the Quotas Sim campaign, which aims at the approval in the National Congress of bills for the renewal of racial quota laws in education and public administration, defended by various leaders of the social spectrum.

This moment proves to be extremely appropriate for the business world to definitively position itself in favor of the practical adoption of actions of inclusion and diversification, serving as a reference in the market, fulfilling its social role, understanding the society in which they are inserted and provoking a true revolution. of integration and overcoming the historical exclusion of people.

And all this will be possible in compliance with the basic principles of the business objective of seeking results and performance through people and for people. Good business results mean economic growth, job and income generation, development of the country, in addition to the unique possibility of building a more equitable, fair and democratic society.

Given this scenario, it is possible to project the year 2022 as the year that can enter the history of overcoming historical social imbalances led by business organizations. This opportunity is placed as the greatest contribution that the business world can make in the construction of a new democratic and social reality for the country.

