It is extremely transcendent municipalize the culture in every sense, generate the active participation of municipal governments, institutions of education, artists, intellectuals, cultural managers and promoters of the popular cultureswith the vision of creating solid alliances that unify the cultural task of our state.

The cultural policy It is not only the task of the state, the conceptual turns it has taken must serve to design a new discourse, with a new cultural model in Sonora.

think the policyfrom the culturemeans putting symbolic elements and a sense of belonging to the foreground, to develop a new pact, through sociocultural intervention projects that allow dialogue between the state and the community.

This implies guaranteeing not only harmony between democracy and cultural diversity, but truly a full understanding between the political, economic, legal and institutional order of culture. It is urgent and necessary that the deputies in Sonoralegislate for the culture.

Cultural development in Sonora can no longer continue to depend on isolated decisions, due to the interest of the ruling party or the conceptualization of municipal presidents, who tend to perceive culture in a pragmatic, festive way, and not as a community process. transformation of social reality.

For this, citizen legitimation is essential that encourages the active participation of communities, so that they themselves give meaning to their practices and expressions, so that they recognize, value, protect, conserve and safeguard their cultural heritage.

In this sense, to think about cultural management for community development, it is necessary to build negotiation spaces, increasingly integrated, not only to the conceptual part of culture, but also in all areas that allow human development, this will allow establishing dialogues and solutions to the great conflicts and disdain that we have in cultural matters.

From that perspective, I emphasize that cultural policy in the municipalities cannot be launched if there are not really vocations, suitable profiles with experience in cultural processes, which go beyond simple events or artistic agendas, this requires a design structural with a strategic project, with measurable indicators in the short, medium and long term.

In this sense, Muller proposes that it is essential that those who are in charge of the areas of culture need to possess qualities that allow them to move through management as agents, mediators and facilitators, because they build the reference of a policy, that is, , create conceptual images that determine the perception of the problem, the need or the interest that the appropriate proposals and solutions provide for each situation in the community.

The direction of cultural life in Sonora requires cultural linkage and mediation, so that cultural activities are determined based on a legal framework and a cultural development plan, which is aimed at municipalizing all state programs.

Thus, at the municipal level the challenge is clear, it is to integrate the actors and leaders of cultural development in all its social splendor, without pragmatisms and ideological paradigms.

