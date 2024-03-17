Specialists and experts participating in the Ramadan Councils of the Ministry of Interior, which began last Friday, warned against neglecting to address the technological and electronic challenges that families are currently facing, which may affect the upbringing of children. They stressed the importance of implementing preventive measures to protect children from the dangers of the virtual world, and enhancing the family’s role in protecting children from the dangers of the Internet, social networking sites, inappropriate content, or communication with unknown people.

The Ministry of Interior’s Ramadan councils began on Friday, under the patronage of Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and addressed the topic “The family is the pillar of society.”

The first session of the councils, organized by the Law Respect Culture Office, in cooperation with the Security Media Department in the Ministry of Interior, addressed the topics: family rights and duties, positive family leadership, and global challenges facing the family.

In the council hosted in Abu Dhabi by Mubarak Saeed Bakhit Al Rashidi, the Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, stressed the importance of the Ramadan councils of the Ministry of Interior in effective community communication, and the Acting Director General of Community Protection and Crime Prevention, Brigadier General Sultan Buataba Al Zaabi, also stressed that The Ministry of Interior’s Ramadan councils continue as a community platform where opinions meet, in a civilized dialogue that contributes to enhancing the quality of life for the Emirati community.

The Director of the Customer Happiness Center at the Ministry of Community Development, Saleh Taher Al-Buraiki, spoke about the National Family Policy, which aims to enhance the capabilities of the Emirati family to build promising generations that assume their responsibilities towards society and the nation.

The head of the Prevention and Awareness Department at the Ministry of Interior’s Center for Child Protection, Captain Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Nuaimi, explained that parental control of children on the Internet is necessary to protect them from potential risks, such as exposure to inappropriate content, or communication with unknown people, and parents must also guide and educate them. Educating children about the dangers of the Internet, promoting safe behaviors through open communication and motivating them to report any situation that raises concern. Religious preacher Saif Al-Maskari said that a good family nourishes society with good individuals.

Speakers at the council, which was hosted by Dr. Arif Sheikh Abdullah Al-Hassan in Dubai, stressed the need for continuous monitoring of children to protect them from the negative use of social media and electronic devices. Chief Mufti, Director of the Fatwa Department at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, said that the family is the first building block of life, the first influence in shaping the human personality, and the environment through which healthy societies are built. Dr. Moza Ghobash stressed the need for families to take measures to protect children from the dangers of the virtual world.

Speakers at the Women’s Council, hosted by Sheikha Aisha Khalid Sultan Al Qasimi in Ajman, stressed the necessity of dealing with family conflicts constructively and finding solutions that meet the needs of all individuals. Major Wafa Khalil Ibrahim Al Hosani spoke about technological challenges, such as excessive reliance on tablets and smart devices, their impact on social relationships, and weak communication between mothers and fathers due to contemporary life, stressing the necessity of effective communication between fathers and children.

Dr. Ruqaya Al-Raisi said that effective communication plays a vital role in directing the behavior of family members and promoting healthy dialogue and constructive interaction. Speakers at the Umm Al Quwain Majlis, hosted by Dr. Ahmed Ali Saeed Al Ali, stressed that social media has positive and negative effects at the same time, stressing the urgent need to benefit from these means positively.

The Director of the Department of the Correctional and Punitive Institution in Umm Al Quwain, Colonel Dr. Saif Salem Zaid, said that legal responsibility obliges parents to keep their children away from any harm, and to raise them correctly, explaining that breach of duties has a major impact on children’s behavior.

The head of the Community Police Department at Umm Al Quwain Police, Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Sultan bin Youssef, explained that the family faces challenges, the most important of which is the slow process of communication between the school and the family, which negatively affects the formation of a quiet and safe family, noting that electronic devices contribute to the isolation of children from their surroundings, and reduce social gatherings. Family dialogue.

At the Ras Al Khaimah Majlis, which was hosted by a member of the Federal National Council, Sultan Salem bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, speakers discussed the challenges the family faces with the virtual world. Director of the Community Police Department at the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, Colonel Dr. Nasser Muhammad Al-Bakr, said that the family faces many challenges, most notably social media, which may lead to family disintegration and prevent effective communication. They called for confronting them by adhering to values ​​and constants, and avoiding harmful imitations.

At the Women's Council, which was hosted by Aisha Khamis Al Dhanhani, a member of the Federal National Council in Fujairah, the speakers explained the importance of promoting good role models in the family, introducing cultural heritage and Emirati customs, and promoting family dialogue about the impact of social media programs on children.

Sheikha Aisha Saeed Abdullah Al Sharqi stressed the necessity of family monitoring of children and directing them towards the correct behaviours, to protect them from risks they may face in daily life, such as exposure to inappropriate content on the Internet, or exposure to psychological pressures at school.

Major Dr. Maryam Al Hashemi, from the Ministry of Interior, said that technology raises many challenges in raising children. Excessive use of electronic devices may lead to children being isolated from the real world and social interaction, and children may also be exposed to inappropriate content online.

Major Dr. Maryam Al-Kaabi stressed the importance of setting a policy at home to limit the use of electronic devices, and exploiting educational applications to develop children’s skills.