Matteo Berrettini makes a comeback and flies to the quarterfinals of the Arizona Tennis Classic, the ATP Challenger tournament in Phoenix with which the Italian returns to the circuit after 7 months of absence. The Roman beat the French Arthur Cazaux 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the match interrupted several times by rain and spread over two days. Berrettini did well to turn the situation around in the third set and recover from 3-5.