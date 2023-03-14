Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

The current polls for the Turkish election see challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu ahead of incumbent Erdogan. The lousy crisis management during the earthquake becomes a problem.

Ankara – On May 14, Turkey will elect a new president and a new parliament. The coalition alliance “Six Table” has agreed on a presidential candidate with the chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The pro-Kurdish HDP has announced its support for Kilicdaroglu. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party is also getting more and more support. Most recently, the “Hüda Par”, a party close to the terrorist organization “Hezbollah”, promised loyalty to Erdogan in the Turkish elections.

Turkey election: Polls see challenger Kilicdaroglu ahead

In the polls, many see Kilicardoglu ahead of Erdogan. The opinion research institute “Aksoy” sees the former chairman of the CHP at 55.6 percent and Erdogan at 44.4 percent. The pollsters from “PIAR” also see Kilicdaroglu (57.1 percent) ahead of Erdogan (42.9 percent). With the pollster “ALF” Kilicdaroglu comes to 55.1 percent and Erdogan to 44.9 percent.

Turkey election: Lousy crisis management after the earthquake

Erdogan is primarily blamed for the mistakes made after the devastating February 6 earthquake. For days, no rescue workers came to help in many places. Weeks after the disaster, people still hadn’t got tents. The Red Crescent had sold these to the needy. The civil protection authority AFAD also made a lot of noise with their breakdowns. Although there were construction machines in many places that were subject to the AFAD, the families had to pay around 500 euros an hour to have their families rescued.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu is the opposition’s presidential candidate. © IMAGO/Depo Photos

The economic figures also attest to mismanagement by the Erdogan government. Officially, inflation is 55.18 percent. The independent economic research institute calculates inflation at 126.91 percent. The currency decline, which has been going on for years, is also increasingly affecting the people in Turkey. Five years ago, the US dollar cost less than 5 TL, today it costs just under 19 TL. An end to the downward trend is still not in sight.