Matteo Manassero triumphed in the Copenhagen Challenge with 276 (75 64 71 66, -12) after a great final comeback propitiated by a 66 (-6), which allowed him to cancel the six strokes deficit he had from the leader, the Finnish Matias Honkala, then third with 279 (-9), and to burn the South African Casey Jarvis, who arrived at the club house early and who had hooked him at the top of the standings on “minus 11”. On the course of the Royal Golf Club (par 72), in Copenhagen in Denmark, to win the Venetian needed a birdie on the 18th hole which arrived on time, sixth of the day in a round without a bogey, in a moment of great competitive tension. And Jarvis, second with 277 (-11), didn’t even have a chance at the playoffs.

SATISFACTION

—

“The perfect week” as defined by the champion who 10 years ago triumphed at the Pga Championship in Wentworth “my wife was with me, I was good at keeping calm for four hours in a row. Many things have happened in these years, I have had many negative moments. This is why holding this trophy in my hands means a lot to me”. The president of Federgolf Chimenti was also enthusiastic: “Matteo Manassero’s return to success is great news, one of the ones I most awaited a few months before the Ryder Cup in Rome, an unrepeatable event that will mark an epochal turning point for Italian golf. Manassero is a champion, with innate talent and great maturity. For all these reasons, he will soon be back on the best stages.”