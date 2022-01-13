Swedish, daughter of a Gambian father, former Minister of Culture, activist for the rights of women and LGBT communities, former television face with a past as a sprinter in the 200 meters. At the last moment, the Greens try to clear the cards for the post-Sassoli European Parliament, putting a spanner in the works of the Ursula majority in view of the election of the new president of the Chamber. The vote is set for Tuesday in Strasbourg and the candidacy of environmentalist Alice Bah Kuhnke risks becoming an obstacle for the race of Roberta Metsola, currently the favorite to take the place of David Sassoli. Bookmakers in the corridors of the Brussels Parliament are betting that there will be no surprises in the end, but the vote will be by secret ballot and stomach aches in coalition groups are widespread.

The Maltese exponent of the EPP is prepared, has built a dense network of relationships (“When you go to the bar tables it is impossible not to meet her, she always greets everyone warmly” says a colleague of her), has an institutional profile and since Sassoli has been failed, he assumed the leadership of the institution as first vice-president. She comes from a country in Southern Europe and for this reason, on issues relating to immigration and public finances, she immediately managed to find a feeling with the MEPs who sit on the left side of the hemicycle. She would be the third woman at the helm of the Eurocamera after Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine, but the youngest ever: she will turn 43 on Tuesday. However, there is one aspect that for some months has been agitating socialists and liberals, the two groups that in the name of the agreement at the beginning of the legislature should support the popular candidate: Metsola has never hidden its positions against abortion.

The issue emerged during the double confrontation with the liberal group and with that of the social-democrats, who invited her for a closed-door hearing yesterday morning. You got ahead of the game, unveiling the topic right away in your introduction, without waiting for questions from S&D MEPs. And even in the reply (20 minutes instead of the 10 scheduled) he defended his position, essentially saying that you will be the president of the European Parliament and not a Maltese politician. But above all that the laws on abortion are a matter of national competence on which the EU can do nothing. Words that certainly did not make the politicians most sensitive to the question of rights go crazy with joy, nor those who are fighting to increasingly Europeanise the national policies of individual states. The Italian Sandro Gozi, elected in France with the party of Emmanuel Macron and president of the Union of European Federalists, accused her of this contradiction during the face to face.

In the two groups, therefore, there remain a lot of discontent, especially in that of the socialists. Certainly there will be defections, but Metsola remains the favorite for the top seat of the Eurocamera, even if at the moment there is still no official support from the other parties. The Maltese has been working on her candidacy for months and therefore has a clear advantage over Alice Bah Kuhnke, who was only thrown into the fray yesterday. It is true that the Swede is used to running 200 meters, but in this race towards the election, overtaking is a difficult undertaking. Certainly his candidacy served to touch the naked nerve of rights among the majority MEPs who are unhappy with Metsola.

The two candidates agreed on one thing: both said they wanted to act in continuity with the Sassoli presidency. The Maltese asked her colleagues to commit to fostering greater direct contact with citizens, for example by staying more on the territory. The Swede announced her candidacy saying that “David Sassoli’s legacy in support of pro-European parliamentary democracy must be respected and must survive”.

They will not be the only two candidates: there will be a third woman, the Spanish Sira Rego for the radical left group and the Polish Kosma Zlotowski, a representative of the conservatives. The 14 vice-presidents of the European Parliament will also be elected next week: the group of Social Democrats has presented five candidates and among these is the Italian Pina Picierno. If elected, she will have the role that Sassoli held in the last legislature. “These are tough days because our David’s embrace is missing – says the MEP of the Democratic Party – but we are determined to continue on the path he has indicated to us”.