72% of Italians think that in our country weight-related discrimination is more relevant than in the past and that the media and social media have a considerable responsibility in this sense.

For 69% of our compatriots, being overweight can lead to isolation from the rest of society and difficulties in having emotional relationships. For 60% it is due to bullying. For 61% of Italians, being overweight or obese leads to disparities in the world of work, can cause difficulties in finding a job and is reflected in lower wages.

Overweight people today ask for important help from social media responsible for a negative perception of the disease: first of all, dissemination activities are required from institutional accounts, especially on Facebook (48% of Italians), while on Instagram 37% of those questioned wait for awareness campaigns by influencers.

In general, simply giving obese or overweight people more visibility on social media can help fight this stigma (overall, 40% think so – regardless of the social network.

Metabolic diseases have increased over the past 20 years, an issue that worries experts. Cases of type 2 diabetes grew at an annual rate of more than 1.5% between 2000 and 2019, when obesity and high cholesterol killed 5 and 4.3 million people, respectively.

The data was released in a study published in Cell metabolismfirst author Nicholas Chewa cardiologist at the National University Heart Center in Singapore, who estimated with colleagues the prevalence, deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) from 2000 to 2019 for metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), obesity l hypertension and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD]).