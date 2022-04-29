A social network challenge worries the authorities of some Latin American and European countries, including Mexico and Spain, because minors are disappearing from one moment to another. They leave their homes without a trace.



According to what has been documented by the Spanish Police for several months, lKids and teens compete to see who disappears for 48 hours and gets the most attention or the most search reviews.

“If family and friends post messages on social networks, the challenge adds points,” warned the CPU Community and Police United Police Association of that country.

The “48 hour challenge” The new and dangerous viral challenge on social networks Disappear for 48 hours avoiding contact with friends and family for two full days in order to appear on social media missing persons listshttps://t.co/xeaaeuH57M pic.twitter.com/gploHmdSZl — CPU Community & United Police 👥👥🤝👮 (@CPU_Police) January 26, 2022

The alerts increased when cases of disappearance became known that, after being investigated, turned out to be part of the so-called ’48 hour challenge’. However, there are no accurate statistics in Spain that allow us to know the panorama.

(We recommend: TransMilenio: they denounce that they would be drugging users with disinfectant).

“Every year, in Spain, it is rumored that this challenge is moving, but we are not aware of it,” Joaquin Amills, president of the SOS Association for the Disappeared, told the newspaper ‘El Mundo’.

“We are concerned about age, we have gone from 16-17 years on average among the disappeared minors to 13-14 years. Even if they are escapes, the danger is that there may be a person of legal age who is instructing them and giving them shelter, ”he added.

The Mexican case

In recent days, concern has spread to San Luis de Potosí, Mexico. State Governor Ricardo Gallardo said that at least five children had participated in the challenge with the aim of not only winning, but receiving money.



“We found them inside a hotel with packages of potatoes, with a six pack of beer, to gossip about it to withstand the challenge,” he told local media.

The minors disappear for several hours without answering the calls of their relatives.

This has implied that effective actions of prevention and prosecution of justice are distracted

In fact, Attorney General José Luis Ruiz denounced that as soon as they activate the search protocols for this type of case, they find out that the children do not really require help.

“They are in a room, in a house, in an apartment or they are just driving around in the car and that has meant that effective actions of prevention and prosecution of justice are distracted,” the Prosecutor told the ‘Milenio’ network.

(It may be of interest to you: A man who wants to be an alien would amputate a leg for his transformation).

In contrast, the National Commission for the Search of Disappeared Persons of Mexico asks not to generalize all the disappearances of infants.

“We have to take the measures immediately, we cannot start from the assumption that it is not real or that it is something else. (…) Failure to act can have fatal consequences, as we have unfortunately seen in many cases throughout the country”, they emphasized to the aforementioned network.

What to do in these cases?

It is not something new. For several years, this type of situation has occurred, as reported by international media, in the United States and England, where it would have originated.

For this reason, the alerts have also reached Colombia and have motivated the Police to deliver recommendations to parents.

(You can read: Young man confessed and boasted of having abused two women on TikTok).

Minors must be instructed in the correct use of social networks.

“It is important that they have a relationship of trust with their children, that they establish the privacy options in their social networks and WhatsApp. They need to get to know their close friends,” said Lieutenant Bibiana Valencia, from the National Police’s Protection of Children and Adolescents area, in a past chat with the ‘CityTv’ channel.

In addition, Valencia urged parents to be very aware of their little ones and talk to them about the risks on the internet to prevent them from falling into other types of acts, such as cybercrimes.

You can also read:

– Debanhi Escobar faced a group of men, reveal new videos.

– Doctor Strange: actress accused of abusing a minor with her husband.

– Johnny Depp laughed at security guard question during trial.

– Woman stabbed a pitbull to death to save her baby.

Trends WEATHER