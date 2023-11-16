Final rush

In less than ten days, MotoGP will know who its master is for the 2023 season. There are only two options left: the confirmation of the current champion, the Italian Pecco Bagnaiaor the return to the top of a Spaniard, Jorge Martin. In any case, the winner will be a Ducati, but while in Bagnaia’s case the official team would win, a triumph for Martin would also mark the first – historic – Drivers’ world title for a client team. Qatar first and Valencia afterwards will be the scenarios for the final head-to-head, with the #1 from Chivasso starting from a 14 point lead.

In Lusail the games could end definitively – if Bagnaia gains at least 23 points over Martin – or reopen completely. Understandably, MotoGP itself is focusing a lot, in terms of external communication, on the match that will be worth the championship title. Bagnaia and Martin were the absolute protagonists of the weekend’s presentation press conference and posed for the traditional ritual photos with the plaque trophy that is awarded to the world champion. The Spaniard, who finds himself playing for the big target in the top class for the first time in his career, did not hide his emotion.

The fact of being here looking for this trophy means a lot to me. I am very proud of what my family and team have achieved this year, we will dream until the final step! Thanks to the people who support me and thanks MotogGP for the show🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bDbOfJxO9h — Jorge Martín Almoguera (@88jorgemartin) November 16, 2023

Reflections on Twitter/X

In a post published on Twitter/X in fact, the young representative of the Prima-Pramac team tried to explain in words his happiness with what he has done so far and his intention to don’t give up until the last checkered flag of the season. “The fact that I am here fighting for this trophy means a lot to me – wrote #89 – I am very proud of what my family and team have accomplished this year. We will dream until the end, no matter what! Thanks to the people who continue to support me and thanks MotoGP for the show“.

Should he win the championship, the premier class championship would be the second career world title for Martin. In fact, the ’98 classmate won the Moto3 title in 2018, curiously ahead of an Italian rider in the standings, who is also currently involved in the top class: Fabio Di Giannantonio.