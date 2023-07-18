the final of ‘The Box Challenge‘. In today’s episode 77, the contestants of the Alpha and Beta teams will meet in the Rainbow Box, where they will compete for the last time together. In the previous chapter, the Alpha team was crowned the winner of the competition and took home the 40 million pesos in prize. On the other hand, the Beta team did not have the same luck, since they lost the sentencing challenge and one of their members was sentenced.

The episodes of ‘Desafío the box’ 2023 are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Colombian time) on Caracol TV. In addition, you can access the program by downloading the Caracol Play application to enjoy it at any time.

Who are the sentenced of the ‘Challenge the box’?

The participants who are in the sentence and must fight for their permanence in the program are Byron, Rapelo and Aleja. Any of them run the risk of being eliminated and losing the chance to get the valuable prize at stake.

What participants are left in ‘Desafío the box’?

A short time before the grand final, these are the players who are still in the competition:

alpha team beta team Sensei Yan Byron rappel kaboom Juli push away Sarah – Mai – Guajira

When would be the final of ‘Desafío the box’?

The official platforms of the program have announced the close arrival of the season finale. As reported on the official page of Caracol TV, “the final stage begins.” Although an exact date has not yet been revealed for the competition that will mark the closure of the reality show and the determination of the winners, considering that the previous edition ended on July 15, 2022, it is expected to be in these weeks.