“The Box Challenge” is getting more and more dangerous and challenging, and features a cast selected for their popularity and prowess. Although within the public that follows the program on social networks, there are harsh criticisms against some participants for an alleged lack of competitiveness. However, the production made by Caracol Television is sure to have chosen the right staff for the challenges ahead.

Learn more about this reality, such as the list of participants, what happened in the last program, the schedules, the transmission channels, those eliminated so far and how to follow this production LIVE ONLINE and completely free through the Web.

How was the previous chapter in “Challenge The Box” 2022?

Challenge the Box is presented by animator Andrea Serna. Photo: Caracol TV.

The Alpha team considers that everyone carries various abilities for their group and, although they do not want to sentence anyone, it was necessary for them to choose who will remain to continue with the other challenges. The Beta team was prepared for the sentence and, although they are uncomfortable that their teammates are sentenced, they are glad that the members of the Gamma team consider them strong.

How are the teams made up?

Next, we detail how the four squads of the new edition of “Challenge The Box” 2022 are integrated:

ALPHA

Tarzan (Coastal)

Valkyrie (Tolima Grande)

Porto (Coastal)

Alexa (Vallecaucanos)

Greece (Santandereans)

Beto (Tolima Grande)

Okendo (Antioquenos)

Othniel (Amazonians)

BETA

Ceta (Lowlanders)

Karina (Llaneros)

Lina (Tolima Grande)

Dani (Boyacenses)

Valentina (Antiqueños)

Moses (Loaners)

Samir (Coastal)

Carballo (Tolima Grande)

GAMMA

Letician (Amazonians)

Maleja (Cachacos)

Emily (Amazonians)

Fernanda (Boyacenses)

Karol (Pastusos)

Brayan (Cachacos)

Skirla (Coffee Growers)

Duván (Santandereans)

OMEGA

Liz (Pastusos)

Anna (Antioquenos)

Nati (Vallecaucanos)

Karla (Cachacos)

Ossa (Antioquenos)

Creole (Coffee Growers)

Juan Pablo (Boyacenses)

Torvic (Vallecaucanos).

Who was eliminated?

In the latest editions of the successful extreme athletic competition program, Nati from Omega and Brayan from Gamma were eliminated.

“The Box Challenge”: schedule

The LIVE broadcast of “Desafío The Box” is from Monday to Friday starting at 8:00 pm (Colombian time). Check the other hours by country:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9.00 p.m.

Argentina: 10.00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 p.m. m

“The Box Challenge”: broadcast channel

The signal in charge of broadcasting the reality show LIVE AND DIRECT will be the Caracol TV channel in Colombia. If you are in Peruvian territory, you can tune in through contracted cable services such as DirecTV, Movistar TV or Claro TV.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV channel is an open signal (free) for all of Colombia. Also, as mentioned above, you can hook up to the show through your favorite cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

Challenges are the order of the day in Desafío the box. Photo: Caracol TV.

In simple steps we tell you how to watch the Caracol Play application:

Access its official website: www.play.caracoltv.com

Create an online account and log in

Locate the “Challenge The Box” program

Press play and start enjoying that program and more productions available

Where to watch “Challenge The Box” chapter 14 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

One way to watch episode 12 of “Desafío The Box” LIVE is the FREE ONLINE broadcast of La República Espectáculos. In it you can enjoy all the incidents of the program.