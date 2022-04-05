Who will win tonight? The reality showchallenge the box” is telling the time in Colombia and other South American countries due to the dangerous challenges that each team must go through: Alpha, Beta, Omega and Gamma, episode after episode. In addition, these groups are made up of famous influencers who add relevance to the program.

In this note you will be able to learn more about the reality show, such as the transmission channels, the schedules, who are the participants that will continue in competition and how to follow the transmission online and for free.

How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box” 2022?

During the last episode of the reality show “Challenge the box”, the Omega team won the circuit. Due to this, he had the opportunity to select those who would be sentenced. This time, it was Emily and Othniel.

“Challenge the box” is made up of four groups. Photo: Challenge the box/Instagram.

How are the teams made up?

The four teams of the reality show “Challenge the box” are made up of the following participants:

Alpha

Tarzan (Coastal)

Valkyrie (Tolima Grande)

Porto (Coastal)

Alexa (Vallecaucanos)

Greece (Santandereans)

Beto (Tolima Grande)

Okendo (Antioquenos)

Othniel (Amazonians)

Beta

Ceta (Lowlanders)

Karina (Llaneros)

Lina (Tolima Grande)

Dani (Boyacenses)

Valentina (Antiqueños)

Moses (Loaners)

Samir (Coastal)

Carballo (Tolima Grande)

gamma

Letician (Amazonians)

Maleja (Cachacos)

Emily (Amazonians)

Fernanda (Boyacenses)

Karol (Pastusos)

Brayan (Cachacos)

Skirla (Coffee Growers)

Duván (Santandereans)

Omega

Liz (Pastusos)

Anna (Antioquenos)

Nati (Vallecaucanos)

Karla (Cachacos)

Ossa (Antioquenos)

Creole (Coffee Growers)

Juan Pablo (Boyacenses)

Torvic (Vallecaucanos)

Who were the last eliminated?

The first eliminated from the “Challenge the Box” program were Nati from the Omega group and Brayan from Gamma. Skirla from Gamma and Ana from Omega followed.

The participants of “Challenge the box” meet complicated challenges. Photo: Challenge the box/Instagram.

“Challenge the box”: schedule

You can see the live program of “Desafío the box” from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm, time in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador. Bolivia, 9:00 p.m., and Argentina and Chile, 10:00 p.m.

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The reality show “Desafío the box” is broadcast through the Caracol TV signal in Colombia. If you are in Peruvian territory, you can watch it through cable services such as DirectTV, Movistar TV or Claro TV.

In “Challenge the box” the four groups must compete to reach the final. Photo: Challenge the box/Instagram.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV channel is an open signal for all of Colombia. If you are in another country you can tune in to the channel through a favorite cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

You just have to go to the official website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Then create an online account and log in. Locate the program “Challenge the box”, give it play and start enjoying the competition reality show.

Participants of “Challenge the box” fight to be crowned winners of the reality competition. Photo: Challenge the box/Instagram.

Where to see “Challenge the box” chapter 20 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

In order not to miss episode 20 of “Desafío the box” live, you must follow the free broadcast through La República Espectáculos where you will know all the incidents of the program.