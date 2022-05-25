The challenges, the competitions and the confrontations in “Challenge the box”, and in the last test there was no lack of comments and complaints from the members of the teams that were defeated. As is known, this Colombian reality show is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm through the signal Snail Television.
Find out more about this contest, with data related to the previous chapters, the last person eliminated, schedules, transmission channels, as well as how to follow this space LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.
Live: Challenge the box chapter 53 live
What happened in previous chapters of “Challenge the box 2022”?
“It made me angry and powerless! I heard my classmates shouting my mother’s name.”declared Samir after losing the competition of the sentence, award and punishment challenge against the Gamma team.
Who was the last eliminated?
The Alpha team has suffered a low feeling: it is about Beto Plazas, who was cheered by his teammates after the death challenge that was imposed on his team. “We’re going to see each other outside. I told them that they had my heart open for them, with each one of you it was nice to share. I take from each one a world full of joys, sadness, anger and happiness. Nice to meet you all,” he declared.
“Challenge the box”: schedule
“Desafío the box”, the historic Colombian reality show that has been on television for 18 years, is broadcast LIVE starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).
“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel
The reality show is broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the Caracol TV signal, in coffee territory. In case you are in Peru, you can watch it through your preferred cable service.
How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?
The Caracol TV signal is open and free for all of Colombia. If you live in another country, you can follow the program through your cable server.
How to see Caracol Play?
Watch Caracol Play by going to the following website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Next, you need to create an online account and log in. Finally, look for “Challenge the box” in the list of programs and press play.
Where to see “Challenge the box chapter 53” LIVE ONLINE FREE?
Enjoy FREE ONLINE LIVE the complete coverage of chapter 53 of “Challenge the box” through The Republic Showswhere you can review the minute by minute and all the incidents of the reality show.
