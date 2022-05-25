The challenges, the competitions and the confrontations in “Challenge the box”, and in the last test there was no lack of comments and complaints from the members of the teams that were defeated. As is known, this Colombian reality show is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm through the signal Snail Television.

Find out more about this contest, with data related to the previous chapters, the last person eliminated, schedules, transmission channels, as well as how to follow this space LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.

Live: Challenge the box chapter 53 live The winning team enjoys a nice lunch after emerging victorious The members of Beta enjoy some spaghetti after taking first place in the “Sentence and Hunger” challenge. Beta sentences Otoniel to wear the vest The winning team decides to sentence Otoniel, a member of the beta team, to receive the punishment that consists of wearing the sentenced vest. finish the competition Alpha came in second place and chose sweet chonta instead of candy and chocolate. For her part, Gamma will spend a period without food for having lost the competition. Beta celebrates his victory in challenge “Judgment and hunger” After obtaining 11 points, the Beta team wins the competition this Tuesday, May 24. Beta close to winning the competition The challenge “Sentence and hunger” is increasingly fought over. After several competitions, the Beta team has positioned itself and has surpassed its two competitors. Alpha takes the lead in the “Sentence and Hunger” challenge So far, the Alpha team is winning the competition and Gamma has not reached any points. Alpha, Gamma and Beta meet in challenge Three female contestants from each team compete in the “Sentence and Hunger” challenge. The first eliminated was Gamma and the winner of the points was Alpha, which has positioned itself as the team with the highest score. Alpha and Gamma teams clashed in Judgment and Hunger Two male contestants competed in the first blindfolded wrestling contest. According to the jury none of them won, so the points went to Beta. The 3 teams prepare to face each other Alpha, Beta, and Gamma are called to compete in the first “Sentence and Hunger” challenge. Start the Challenge the box program The contestants prepare at home for the upcoming competitions. In addition, they take the opportunity to have breakfast quietly and talk to each other.

What happened in previous chapters of “Challenge the box 2022”?

Challenge the box 2022: chapter 51. Photo: Capture Caracol TV

“It made me angry and powerless! I heard my classmates shouting my mother’s name.”declared Samir after losing the competition of the sentence, award and punishment challenge against the Gamma team.

Who was the last eliminated?

The Alpha team has suffered a low feeling: it is about Beto Plazas, who was cheered by his teammates after the death challenge that was imposed on his team. “We’re going to see each other outside. I told them that they had my heart open for them, with each one of you it was nice to share. I take from each one a world full of joys, sadness, anger and happiness. Nice to meet you all,” he declared.

“Challenge the box”: schedule

“Desafío the box”, the historic Colombian reality show that has been on television for 18 years, is broadcast LIVE starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The reality show is broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the Caracol TV signal, in coffee territory. In case you are in Peru, you can watch it through your preferred cable service.

Alpha won today’s Challenge the box test. Photo: Capture Caracol TV

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV signal is open and free for all of Colombia. If you live in another country, you can follow the program through your cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

Challenge the box 2022: chapter 51. Photo: Capture Caracol TV

Watch Caracol Play by going to the following website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Next, you need to create an online account and log in. Finally, look for “Challenge the box” in the list of programs and press play.

Where to see “Challenge the box chapter 53” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Enjoy FREE ONLINE LIVE the complete coverage of chapter 53 of “Challenge the box” through The Republic Showswhere you can review the minute by minute and all the incidents of the reality show.