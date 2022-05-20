“Challenge the box” It gets more intense every day, and there is no shortage of meetings and confrontations between the contestants of this reality show that is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm on the Caracol TV signal. In the middle of the sentence and welfare challenge, Karina ended up on the ground due to the pressure that Maleja exerted on her. “I didn’t hang her, I didn’t hang her,” the Gamma member repeated, while the other competitor was helped by her.

How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box 2022”?

Challenge the box 2022: chapter 50. Photo: Capture Caracol TV

As outlined in the strategy, Carla was sentenced by Alpha. “I’m not surprised and it doesn’t affect me either”assured the wearer of the vest, visibly upset by her team’s decision to send her to the chapel for not having performed well in the so-called sentencing and well-being challenge.

Who was the last eliminated?

Alpha team has suffered a low sense; It is about Beto Plazas, who was applauded by his teammates after the death challenge that was imposed on his team. “We are going to see each other outside and I told them that they had my heart open for them, with each one of you it was nice to share. I take from each one a world full of joys, sadness, anger, happiness. Nice to meet you all,” he declared.

"Challenge the box": schedule

"Desafío the box", the historical Colombian reality show that has been on television for 18 years, is broadcast LIVE starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).

"Challenge the box": broadcast channel

The reality show is broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the Caracol TV signal, in coffee territory.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV signal is open and free for all of Colombia. If you live in another country, you can follow the program through your cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

Challenge the box 2022: chapter 50. Photo: Capture Caracol TV

Watch Caracol Play by going to the following website: www.play.caracoltv.com. Next, you need to create an online account and log in. Finally, look for “Challenge the box” in the list of programs and press play.

