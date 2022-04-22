The contest program “Challenge the box 2022″ It has been uninterrupted for eighteen years bringing joy and intense emotions to Colombian families, who can tune in to this program from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm through the Caracol Television signal, and which can also be followed online via Caracol Play. The success of this reality show for almost two decades has been indisputable, so much so that several countries have tried similar formulas, such as in 2005, when “Desafío del Inca” was recorded in Peru.

Learn more about this show, such as the list of participants, the last eliminated, what happened this week, as well as the transmission channels and how to follow this production LIVE.

How did you live this week “Challenge the box 2022”?

Scenes from chapter 26 of “Challenge the box”. Photo: Caracol TV

After Alpha won the challenge, the team members sentenced Porto. According to the other competitors, she was the representative who put the least effort in the challenge. Despite the fact that she had already talked about it, Maleja began to cry in frustration at having lost the competition.

How are the teams made up?

Next, we detail how the sets are currently integrated:

Alpha

Oquendo

karina

Carol

beto

Alexa

Othniel

Lina

Stephanie.

Beta

Valkyrie

Moses

Dani

Ossa

Carla

Samir.

gamma

Maleja

Creole

Emily

Juan Pablo

Greece

Porto.

Who were the last eliminated?

In episode 27 of “Desafío the box”, broadcast on April 18, the participant of the Gamma team named Carballo was eliminated. The athletic walker Carballo could not successfully complete a strong ‘death challenge’.

“Challenge the box”: schedule

“Desafío the box”, a historical Colombian reality show that has been broadcast for 18 years, is broadcast starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

This program is broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the Caracol TV signal in coffee lands. In case you are in Peru, you can follow it through your preferred cable service.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV signal is open to the entire Colombian territory; however, if you reside in another country, you can tune in to the channel through your cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

In Desafío The Box nobody is saved from the challenges. Photo: Caracol TV.

Enjoy all the programming of Caracol Play by entering the following web page: www.play.caracoltv.com. Once inside, you must create an online account and log in. As a last step, look for “Challenge the box” in the list of programs and press play.

Where to see “Challenge the box” chapter 31 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

The Republic Shows makes a complete coverage of all the chapters of “Challenge the box”, through which you can follow the minute by minute LIVE AND DIRECT.