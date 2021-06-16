The challenge chamber of the Amsterdam court has rejected the challenge request of the lawyers of crown witness Nabil B.. The judges in the liquidation trial Marengo were challenged last Friday after she was denied a request to explain behind closed doors why their client would not make a statement that day.











Crown witness Nabil B. has been refusing to cooperate in the trial for a little over a month now. His statements against the main suspect Ridouan Taghi and a large number of suspects constitute important evidence, but cannot be verified now that he is not cooperating. His lawyers asked the court to explain things behind closed doors, without the press, the public and lawyers of the co-defendants. The problems of Nabil B. would be medical in nature, and therefore they did not want to explain this publicly.

The court rejected the request. Nabil B.’s lawyers then decided to challenge the court. “The court treats our client differently from other suspects and uses double standards,” said lawyer Onno de Jong. This gave him the appearance of prejudice.

No bias

The challenge chamber of the Amsterdam court was then convened. He now considers that this is not the case. “The challenge chamber rejects the request because a judge’s decision cannot be a ground for challenge. This is only possible if the reasons for the decision cannot be interpreted in any other way than as evidence of bias. That was not the case here,” the court said.

The Marengo trial can therefore be resumed next Monday.