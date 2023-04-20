The president of ANGI (National Association of Young Innovators) Gabriele Ferrieri and the director of the scientific committee, prof. Roberto Baldassari were heard in a hearing at the Culture Commission of the Chamber of Deputies for the Orrico resolution, containing initiatives to counter the spread of resistance challenges (challenge) on social media. They reported to the Culture, Science and Education Commission of the Chamber of Deputies chaired by the President Hon. Federico Mollicone and the Vice-President Hon. Valentina Grippo: “The data highlight numerous studies and opinion polls, both nationally and internationally, which show how the The long post-pandemic wave has left ‘signs and waste’ in almost all segments of the population, which however are reacting differently to the new dimension of reality in which they share both at a general social level and at a personal/family level. Young people are one of the most exposed targets and one that has changed their socio-cultural habits in a more profound way. Phenomena such as social ‘challenges’ sharpen and accentuate new paradigms and new forms of sharing increasingly linked to the dimension of participatory individualism which very often brings with it phenomena of self-determination, search for identification and approval but also isolation, self-harm, loneliness and social disconnection”.

“Actions of demonization and rigid and unconditional prohibition appear to be ineffective and almost always counterproductive, which could be contrasted with inclusive, listening and coaching, literacy and multilevel integration initiatives. A “fluid” strategy that involves families, schools, social platforms and generalist mass media seems appropriate, perhaps choosing and engaging testimonials and figures from the social world and already recognized as protagonists of the web system and who already know the language, the dynamics and which could actively contribute and with excellent results to informing, disintermediating and raising awareness, a particularly sensitive and fragile segment of the population”, conclude the President Ferrieri and the Director prof. Balthazars.