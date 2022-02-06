Egyptian football has proven that it is up to the challenge, and instead of turning this month into “Black February”, it has become “Wish Al-Saad”, after the Egyptian team performed well and hit all expectations in the African Nations Championship, defying all the difficult circumstances of absence. And injuries, so that in some matches, he had to replace all the basic elements in the defense line, and he also found himself obliged to consume his three guards.

The bench proved that it is in no way inferior in its technical level to the main players, and this is a testimony deserved by these players who were like fighters, especially in the playoffs during which they overthrew the “elephants” of Côte d’Ivoire, before they tamed the “Atlas Lions”. , and after them the lions of Cameroon, Yaounde and its suburbs and Eto’o turned into a difficult night that was not expected.

I am writing this testimonial before the final match of the championship, and we hope to complete the symphony of success with the eighth star.

And only 24 hours before the African final, Al-Ahly presented a new model of the Egyptian football’s ability to challenge, and despite the absence of 17 key players in the team, as a result of injuries, or participating with the Egyptian team in the African wedding, the team overcame those obstacles and difficulties, and took revenge on the Mexican Monterrey. “Concacaf Champion”, and defeated him with the goal of Mohamed Hani, at the beginning of his career, in “Mondial Abu Dhabi”, and it is strange that Al-Ahly’s substitutes succeeded in rehabilitating the starting lineup that suffered the most severe loss in the history of participating in the World Cup, when it fell by the five against Monterrey 9 years ago in Morocco !

Certainly, the Al-Ahly fans, in which the Al Nahyan stadium was narrowed, had the greatest impact on the high spirit in which the substitutes performed the task, hoping for the arrival of the international players, before facing the Brazilian Palmeiras in the semi-finals.

×××

Al-Ahly’s arrival in the semi-finals doubles the chances of Arab football in winning a medal, and also guarantees the masses of the tournament to the finish line.

×××

In the African Nations Championship, goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy was injured, and goalkeeper Mohamed Abu Jabal was a giant in goalkeeping, and led Egypt to the semi-finals, before overcoming the obstacle of Cameroon.

In the Club World Cup, Mohamed El-Shennawy was absent, so substitute Ali Lotfi did the task in the best way, and contributed to Al-Ahly’s qualification to the semi-finals.

×××

All words of praise are not enough to express everyone’s appreciation for the UAE’s success in hosting the fifth edition of the Club World Cup.