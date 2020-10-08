M.ario Götze is aiming for a return to the German national soccer team after his surprising move to PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie. “I definitely want to go back to the national team,” said the attacking midfielder on Thursday at his official presentation to the Europa League participants. “I’m just 28 years old. I still have great ambitions, ”he told media representatives. But first of all he wants to get to his new club, regain his full fitness and play. “That is the main goal.”

Götze was last in the squad of national coach Joachim Löw almost three years ago. The 63-time selection player came on as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against France on November 14, 2017. At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Götze scored the decisive goal to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the final and scored the selection of the German Football Association (DFB) for the fourth World Cup title.

Enjoy the game again

Götze had signed a two-year contract with PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday. The 28-year-old’s contract with Borussia Dortmund had not previously been extended. Because he has been without a contract since then, the transfer deadline on Monday did not apply to him.

After difficult years in the Bundesliga at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the 2014 World Cup hero looked relaxed when he was introduced to the new club. After careful consideration, he decided to join the Eredivisie “to have fun again,” he said. Just get out of the focus that was constantly on him in Germany. “That also plays a role and is a positive side effect,” emphasized Götze, relaxed in the new gray team jogging suit.

On Thursday afternoon he had his first training session with the 24-time Dutch champions, after which Götze once again made clear his motives for the surprising change. He wanted to “gain a foothold again in the Netherlands, get back to a top level, play football again. I am convinced that I have made the right step, ”he underlined after proudly presenting the red and white striped jersey with the number 27 at the side of sporting director John de Jong.

“The right trainer with the right philosophy”

The decisive factor for his decision was also PSV coach Roger Schmidt, with whom he had been in contact for a few weeks. He was “the right coach with the right philosophy,” said Götze. His five German team-mates Philipp Max, Lars Unnerstall, Timo Baumgartl, Adrian Fein and Vincent Müller were “an important reason” for him, added the Rio World Champion. That makes it easier for him to get used to it.

Especially since the expectations of Götze before his possible debut on October 18th at the PEC Zwolle are immense. But first of all, the highly talented offensive player slowed down. He has a “good base, but I still need one, two, three weeks of team training to acclimatize”.

Schmidt’s support

With the support of Schmidt. “Behind every player there is also a person. In certain situations, the emotional component makes the difference, “said the former Leverkusen coach of the picture:” In the end, it was perhaps a bit of fate that the thought of what I told him came back to him Head has come and he can develop his love for football again here. “

1954 hero Helmut Rahn, like Götze now, switched to the tranquil Dutch league in 1960, six years after the golden final goal, Rahn moved to the Enschede sports club. “Was that really the case?” Asked Götze in astonishment: “I didn’t know. But of course that’s an incentive for me. “