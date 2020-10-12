The challenge before the Congress is to repeat its performance in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The party is contesting more seats this time than in the last assembly election, but the form of the alliance has changed. The party will have to seek votes this time against the same JDU with which it has done the best in the last two decades in the 2015 elections.

This time the Congress is contesting on a much larger seat than in 2015. In the last election, Congress contested 41 seats and registered 27 seats. This time the party is trying its luck on 70 seats. The party hopes that it will be able to retain its old performance, but many leaders believe that the strike rate of the party may be reduced.

The Congress has had to wait a full 15 years to win more than twenty seats in the Bihar Assembly elections. The party won 23 seats in the 2000 assembly elections. But in the 2005 elections, the party could win only 10 seats. After this, only four Congress candidates won in the 2010 elections. While Congress contested all 243 seats.

A senior Congress leader admitted that it is a challenge to repeat the party’s previous performance in the current political situation in Bihar. Because, alliances have changed. In 2015, Congress, RJD and JDU’s vote was united, this time JDU is contesting with BJP. Obviously, this will have an impact on the election, but the party is trying its best.

The party believes that after winning 27 seats in the elections, the leaders and workers have been encouraged. There is hope that the Congress can improve its performance in Bihar. A senior state Congress leader said that there was growing anger among the people about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Questions have been raised about the return of migrant laborers, especially in Corona. In such a situation, the alliance of RJD-Congress and Left parties will do better in the elections.