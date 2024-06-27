Mexico City.- The future Secretary of Public Service, Raquel Buenrostro, pointed out that the fight against corruption will continue to be one of the priorities and challenges of the next Administration of Claudia Sheinbaum.

“(The challenge is) the same as always: to fight corruption and also to be more efficient and achieve the best goals as a Government. To help the president-elect as much as possible so that all the ministries achieve their goals,” he said.

In an interview after the announcement of her appointment, the current Secretary of Economy stated that it will be an honor to continue the project initiated by the current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I feel very honored that the president-elect has considered me to join. I am happy to continue with the project that Andrés Manuel López Obrador started,” she said.

In the current federal government, Buenrostro was Chief Officer of the Ministry of Finance and from January 2020 to October 2022 she was head of the SAT. Since October 2022 she has been Secretary of the Economy.