Challenge Draw the topics of the science questions!

Children’s News challenges children to draw words familiar from science questions.

In autumn a disc based on children’s science questions is released. Songwriter-musician Suvi Isotalo has composed new songs based on questions and answers, performed by, among others Mari Rantasila, Matti Johannes Koivu, Susanna Haavisto, Sinikka Sokka, Ville Malja, Heather and the Helsinki Rudolf Steiner School Choir.

The upcoming album will be released on September 5 during the Helsinki Festival. In connection with the announcement, pictures drawn by children on the topics of the songs will be shown. Drawings may be freely inspired by the following words: ant, crocodile, ant, flying, grandma, hippie, pippel, magic, snake, snake, wings.

Choose your own word or words and create a work of art with marker, painting, finger paints or even a computer.

Deliver your drawing to us by the end of March, either by e-mail to [email protected] or by post to Children’s News, PO Box 75, 00089 Sanoma. Include your own name, age and contact information.

Participation in the challenge requires parental permission. By participating, you give permission to use your drawing.