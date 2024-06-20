Generational change

Over the years there has been no shortage of occasions where Fernando Alonso And Max Verstappen have expressed their mutual respect. Despite belonging to two different generations, the two have always been generous with compliments for each other. Recently the Dutchman even included the Oviedo veteran in his personal list five best drivers of every era.

For a certain period it was even hypothesized that the couple could compete together, as teammates, in Red Bull. THE rumors in the end they turned out to be just fantasy market, but the dream of many enthusiasts remains that of see the two champions face off against each other in an entire season-long battle to win the world title.

Dream duel

It seems like an impossible reality at the moment, with Verstappen’s Red Bull first on the track and Alonso’s Aston Martin having to fight to stay firmly in the points. The 2026 regulation change however, it could shuffle the cards and perhaps really compare the Spanish and the Dutch on similar means. Interviewed by the Iberian site AS the former Ferrari and McLaren driver imagined such a scenario, saying to himself convinced of his means to be able to get the better of the current #1 of the Circus.

“If we had a competitive car to win in every race Verstappen would certainly be an opponent in those conditions – explained Alonso – but I have a lot of confidence in myself. Verstappen has shown that he is perhaps the only one who still performs at his best in difficult conditions. He would be a tremendously difficult driver to beatbut I believe in myself”.